ETV Bharat / offbeat

After Years Of Neglect, Tourism Hub In Bengal's Garh Jungles Vanishes Into Thin Air

Durgapur: Nearly six years after it was envisioned, an ambitious project to establish a unique tourism hub in Gaurangapur in the Garh jungles of West Bengal has come to a naught.

The primary objective of the project, launched in 2020 by the then Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, was to tap the tourism potential of the timeless terracotta art and the historic temples nestled deep within the forests in Garh in Kanksa in Paschim Bardhman district.

The key attractions include a ancient terracotta-adorned temple of Ichhai Ghosh, the banks of Ajay river and the Shyam Rupa temple in the dense forests.

While the main objective was to secure a place for the region on the tourism map, the project also aimed at empowering the local tribal communities to become self-reliant.

Members of self-help groups were engaged in crafting plates and bowls from Sal leaves, as well as producing various handicraft. A 'Day Center' was also established at the hub.

Deul Day Center in Gaurangapur (ETV Bharat)

This initiative collectively paved a new path towards livelihood generation. A number of local tribal women became involved in this endeavor, both directly and indirectly.