After Years Of Neglect, Tourism Hub In Bengal's Garh Jungles Vanishes Into Thin Air
The tourism project also aimed at generating employment for local tribal women, reports Soumen Banerjee.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Durgapur: Nearly six years after it was envisioned, an ambitious project to establish a unique tourism hub in Gaurangapur in the Garh jungles of West Bengal has come to a naught.
The primary objective of the project, launched in 2020 by the then Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, was to tap the tourism potential of the timeless terracotta art and the historic temples nestled deep within the forests in Garh in Kanksa in Paschim Bardhman district.
The key attractions include a ancient terracotta-adorned temple of Ichhai Ghosh, the banks of Ajay river and the Shyam Rupa temple in the dense forests.
While the main objective was to secure a place for the region on the tourism map, the project also aimed at empowering the local tribal communities to become self-reliant.
Members of self-help groups were engaged in crafting plates and bowls from Sal leaves, as well as producing various handicraft. A 'Day Center' was also established at the hub.
This initiative collectively paved a new path towards livelihood generation. A number of local tribal women became involved in this endeavor, both directly and indirectly.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic upended all calculations. Gradually, influx of tourists ceased, operations at the Day Center shut and sales came to a grinding halt.
Lakshmi Hansda, a member of a local self-help group, said, "The work went quite well in the beginning. We used to produce various items, but no one came to buy them."
"Slowly, everything shut down. Now, we have to take up other jobs just to sustain our families," she said.
Local residents said that the necessary infrastructure required to develop the area into a viable tourism hub was never properly established.
The dilapidated condition of local roads and the lack of adequate transport facilities collectively dampened tourist interests. Consequently, facilities such as the canteen, the Day Center, and even the designated viewing areas for deer and peacocks within the protected forests failed to serve their intended purpose.
The current Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda visited the area a year ago and assured that necessary steps would be taken to safeguard the livelihoods of the indigenous communities.
However, local residents have alleged that despite receiving such assurances, no tangible effort has been made to turn them into reality. What was once an ambitious project has now completely collapsed, they said.
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