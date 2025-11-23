ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tour The Thar: 786 Cyclists Compete In Bikaner's Grand Cycle Rally

Bikaner: In Bikaner, 786 cyclists from across India and around the world participated in the 'Tour the Thar' cycle rally held on Sunday as part of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, an initiative led by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The event aimed to promote cycling and environmental awareness while celebrating physical fitness. The day-long competition began in Nourangdesar and featured two race categories: 100 kilometres and 200 kilometres.

Participants competed for a total prize pool of Rs 27 lakh in cash awards. Cyclists from 20 Indian states, as well as countries including France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Germany, took part. Over 250 cyclists from Bikaner itself were registered for the rally.