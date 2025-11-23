Tour The Thar: 786 Cyclists Compete In Bikaner's Grand Cycle Rally
Cyclists from 20 Indian states, as well as countries including France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Germany, took part.
Published : November 23, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Bikaner: In Bikaner, 786 cyclists from across India and around the world participated in the 'Tour the Thar' cycle rally held on Sunday as part of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav, an initiative led by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
The event aimed to promote cycling and environmental awareness while celebrating physical fitness. The day-long competition began in Nourangdesar and featured two race categories: 100 kilometres and 200 kilometres.
Participants competed for a total prize pool of Rs 27 lakh in cash awards. Cyclists from 20 Indian states, as well as countries including France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Germany, took part. Over 250 cyclists from Bikaner itself were registered for the rally.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal officially flagged off the cycling event, which was attended by Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sumit Godara, MLA Tarachand Saraswat, Dr Vishwanath Swami Vimarshanand, and representatives of the Cycle Federation of India.
Meghwal highlighted the event's significance in boosting cycling culture in Bikaner, promoting environmental protection, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering good health. He noted the rally’s inspiration from the Tour de France and its commencement at the site visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023.
A special jersey was designed exclusively for participants, featuring the three colours of the turban symbolising Rajasthan’s pride on the front, and stripes on the back representing the Thar Desert’s climate and temperature fluctuations.
All cyclists wore this distinctive jersey during the rally. The winners of the various categories will receive their awards in a ceremony this evening at the Bhati Desert in Raisar.
The event also showcases cultural performances by local artists, further celebrating the spirit of the festival and sport.
Also Read