Tori Hatri: Raipur’s 600-Year-Old Market Where Little Girls Once Ruled The Roost As Traders & Buyers

Raipur: Hidden amid the noise of modern Raipur stands a marketplace where time seems have stood still. The Tori Hatri, a market believed to be nearly 600 years old, was then entirely run by young girls long before glass buildings and supermarkets became a reality. An open-air bazaar, the Tori Hatri had everything for the home - from vegetables to jewellery, and everyday goods under the shade of ancient banyan trees, which still stand testimony to the evolving business since the past five centuries.

“This market is approximately six centuries old. During those times, girls aged between 12 and 15 would conduct all the business here. The word ‘Tori’ in Chhattisgarhi means little girl, and ‘Hatri’ means market. Hence the name Tori Hatri came up meaning the market of little girls,” says historian Ramendranath Mishra, who has studied the city’s Kalchuri-era heritage.

Tori Hatri: Raipur’s 600-Year-Old Market Where Little Girls Once Ruled The Trade Scene (ETV Bharat)

The Kalchuri rulers, who established their dynasty in Chhattisgarh around 1000 AD, are known to have built this market. Raipur, under their rule, was the seat of the Raipur branch of the Kalchuris, with Budha Talab serving as the capital. Tori Hatri came up within this settlement setting an early example of a gender-inclusive economic space, much ahead of time.

Mishra explains, “There were no tin sheds or permanent stalls like in the present day. The traders sat on the ground, spread their goods on mats and sold their wares. The Marar and Patel communities were the ones to sell fresh vegetables from their gardens, while the Tambolis dealt with betel leaves. Each caste had its own designated trade and they followed that.”