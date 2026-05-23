ETV Bharat / offbeat

To Tendulkar With Love: Muzaffarpur Fan Sets Off On Annual Ritual Of Gifting Shahi Litchis To Star Cricketer

Muzaffarpur: A resident of Damodarpur in Muzaffarpur is once again on his annual journey to Mumbai to carry out a ritual. Sudhir Kumar Gautam is out to fulfil the ritual of gifting Shahi litchis of Muzaffarpur to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the latter’s wedding anniversary.

Gautam is one of Tendulkar’s biggest fans who leaves Muzaffarpur every year on May 22 to arrive in Mumbai the next day to deliver two boxes of the fruit to his icon. Shahi litchis are something that go with Tendulkar’s stature as one of the tallest batsmen in world cricket. This fruit has earned India the prized Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its large size, distinct aroma and juicy melt in mouth pulp.

Gautam says that this long standing tradition is not just a gift for the Tendulkars, but a symbol of his reverence and sentiment where he presents Shahi litchi on their wedding anniversary that falls on May 24.

"Sachin Tendulkar loves the Shahi litchi of Muzaffarpur. That’s why I never forget to take it to him with my own hands. This time too, I am leaving for Mumbai with two boxes of litchi. I will gift it to him on his wedding anniversary," Gautam told ETV Bharat.