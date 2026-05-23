To Tendulkar With Love: Muzaffarpur Fan Sets Off On Annual Ritual Of Gifting Shahi Litchis To Star Cricketer
Sudhir Kumar Gautam has been gifting the GI tagged fruit to the cricketer every year on the occasion his wedding anniversary.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: A resident of Damodarpur in Muzaffarpur is once again on his annual journey to Mumbai to carry out a ritual. Sudhir Kumar Gautam is out to fulfil the ritual of gifting Shahi litchis of Muzaffarpur to cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on the latter’s wedding anniversary.
Gautam is one of Tendulkar’s biggest fans who leaves Muzaffarpur every year on May 22 to arrive in Mumbai the next day to deliver two boxes of the fruit to his icon. Shahi litchis are something that go with Tendulkar’s stature as one of the tallest batsmen in world cricket. This fruit has earned India the prized Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its large size, distinct aroma and juicy melt in mouth pulp.
Gautam says that this long standing tradition is not just a gift for the Tendulkars, but a symbol of his reverence and sentiment where he presents Shahi litchi on their wedding anniversary that falls on May 24.
"Sachin Tendulkar loves the Shahi litchi of Muzaffarpur. That’s why I never forget to take it to him with my own hands. This time too, I am leaving for Mumbai with two boxes of litchi. I will gift it to him on his wedding anniversary," Gautam told ETV Bharat.
Gautam's story is no less than a cinematic tale. Coming from a humble background, he has been a cricket fanatic who has idolised Tendulkar since the age of six. He traveled to distant places on bicycle to watch his hero play. He even travelled to various cities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and India just to be able to sit in the stadiums and support the Indian team and Tendulkar. Today, he is a well-known face among the cricket fans of the country.
He was seen on television screens with his body painted in the tricolour and ‘Tendulkar 10’ written on his chest as he carried the national flag in one hand and blowing a conch shell with the other. He continues to be a constant fixture at Indian team matches. He is considered one of India's most popular superfan of cricket.
Every year, when the litchi season arrives and the orchards are ablaze with red litchis, Gautam sets out to procure his native district’s Shahi litchis for his idol. He carries this identity of Muzaffarpur and a message of love to the cricketer and his family.
After meeting Tendulkar for the first time several years ago, the bond between the cricket star and his fan has blossomed into respect and familiarity. Gautam has stated on several occasions, "Sachin is not just a player to me, he's like family. He's also been there for me from time to time supporting me with travel, tickets and other help during cricket matches." He says that he will remain a fan of Tendulkar as long as he lives.
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