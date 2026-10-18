ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tirunelveli Household Continues With Golu Tradition For Over Half A Century

Chennai: The tradition of arranging 'Golu' (an elaborate display of dolls and figurines) in homes, accompanied by special prayers and rituals is one of the unique aspects of Navratri in Tamil Nadu. Continuing with the tradition, many families have set up Golu displays in their homes with the belief that observing this tradition brings blessings such as longevity, good health, and spiritual liberation.

While traditionally Golu displays consisted primarily of deities, contemporary displays incorporate everyday household items, sports equipment and various toys, often centering their displays around a specific theme.

In Tirunelveli district, Mariappan of Thyagaraja Nagar in Palayamkottai who works in the Agriculture Department is known for creating a unique theme-based Golu display every year. The tradition was started by his mother, Maragatham.

While most households typically dedicate a single room for their Golu display, Mariappan’s family follows the unique practice of setting up Golu displays in every room of their house, with the exception of the bedrooms. The Golu display has been continuing in their house for the 51st consecutive year.

This year, the theme is the United Nations designating the year as the 'Year of Women Farmers.' Additionally, the family has crafted a replica of the chariot from the renowned Jagannath Temple in Puri in Odisha.

The family is keen on worshipping the divine and also showcasing the culture and traditions that reflect the heritage of Tamils.

There are representations of food items like idli, ice cream and pani puri to illustrate the food choices. Every room is filled to the brim with Golu dolls. The Jagannath Temple chariot has been crafted from yellow and red fabric along with cardboard featuring wheels, vibrant decorations and figures of deities. The family shared that they had spent about a month working together to design and build it.

Maragatham makes it a point to visit her relatives in Singapore every year to procure unique dolls to add to her collection. This year, she even brought back an arikan vilakku (traditional kerosene-fueled lantern) that was used around 40 years ago.