Tiruchirappalli's Rajeshwari Helps Cook Free Sehri For Muslim Students During Ramadan

Selvi Rajeshwari (right) while preparing the meals. ( ETV Bharat )

By Abdul Karim Trichy (Tamil Nadu): The aroma of ghee and spices emanates from one of the houses in the narrow lanes of J.K. Nagar near Kajamalai past 8 pm every night. That is the place where Selvi Rajeshwari resides. She gets busy helping her tenants prepare food - not for their own consumption but for Muslim students staying across the city hostels. As the rest of Tiruchirappalli winds down for the night, Rajeshwari places large containers on the stove, chops onions and washes rice before they are put into large cauldrons. A Hindu woman, today she has become an integral part of Ramadan tradition and does not have any qualms about her service. For the past several years, during the holy month of Ramadan, she has been helping prepare Sehri, the pre-dawn meal, for those students who cannot cook. The initiative was started by Professor Maideen Abdul Kader, her tenant, who began the feeding initiative, disturbed by the plight of outstation students who struggled to access Sehri in time. He began cooking and distributing food free of cost. Though he started modestly, it has grown into a service feeding more than 100 students.