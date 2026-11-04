Odisha’s Tilottama Majhi Turned A 12-Woman SHG Into A Rural Business Network, Earning Rs 10 Lakh Annually
She started with 12 but today, about 80 women earn through a network that makes millet snacks and runs rice mills, reports Sanjib Kumar Ray.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST
Jagatsinghpur/Bhubaneswar: In Nunukua village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, women who thought their world revolved around the farmland and household work are today doing something exceptional, that too independently. Under the stewardship of Tilottama Majhi, the brain behind the initiative, they are steering their own business - running two rice mills, making finger millet laddus, weighing and packing them and supplying their products to more than 20 shops nearby. The laddus alone account for about 40,000 pieces a month.
Majhi who identifies herself as a farmer, started a self-help group with 12 women in 2012. Today, about 80 women earn through the businesses that grew around it.
The Maa Tara Tarini Self-Help Group began with paddy cultivation and fishing, work the women already knew. With little capital to start with, Majhi saw a way to earn more from what they had. Paddy could be milled into rice, fish could be dried for sale and finger millet, known locally as mandia, could be made into snacks that shops could stock.
A three-day training programme with the ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA) in 2023 gave the group a start in millet processing. The women began making laddus, cookies and namkeen. Their product range now includes dried fish, spices and badi, the dried nuggets made from black gram. The group sells about 10 quintals of badi a year.
The women who run the machines
The women handle the work from production to sale. They weigh and pack the goods themselves, take them to fairs and local markets, and sell through various organisations. Alongside the rice mills, they operate equipment for grinding spices, making badi and packaging products. They have also learnt to repair machines when they break down. With CIWA’s support, the group gained access to a custom hiring centre, where farm machinery is available for rent.
The women have also formed the 30-member Matrushakti Millet Producer Group to expand millet processing and sell more packaged products. Its members work on labelling and preparing products for sale. Majhi estimates the producer group could eventually do Rs 20-30 lakh in annual business. The Maa Tara Tarini SHG, meanwhile, reportedly recorded an income of Rs 12-15 lakh in 2025–26.
Other work has grown alongside food processing. Some women stitch school uniforms and supply clothing for anganwadi children. Majhi continues to grow and sell paddy and raises fish in a two-acre pond. Her work in fish farming has also received recognition from various quarters.
What the money pays for
For Nirupama Maharatha, a member of the Maa Tara Tarini group, the change is visible in what she can contribute at home. She has watched Majhi build the enterprise from its early days.
“I have seen Tilottama from the beginning. She has struggled to get where she is today. We are all proud of her. Her success gives us encouragement and confidence,” Maharatha said.
Majhi puts monthly earnings for women in the network at around Rs 10,000 each. Maharatha cited a lower figure when describing what the work has meant for women like her. “If she can earn lakhs through her hard work, we too can earn Rs 5,000 a month according to our abilities and help support our families,” she said.
Majhi says she earns around Rs 10 lakh a year from her own ventures. That money helps pay for her son’s higher education, provide for her daughter’s future and meet the expenses of a joint family. For the other women, too, the income goes towards school expenses and household bills. Those are the gains Maharatha has seen up close since the days when the group had just 12 members.
Also Read: