ETV Bharat / offbeat

Odisha’s Tilottama Majhi Turned A 12-Woman SHG Into A Rural Business Network, Earning Rs 10 Lakh Annually

Jagatsinghpur/Bhubaneswar: In Nunukua village in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, women who thought their world revolved around the farmland and household work are today doing something exceptional, that too independently. Under the stewardship of Tilottama Majhi, the brain behind the initiative, they are steering their own business - running two rice mills, making finger millet laddus, weighing and packing them and supplying their products to more than 20 shops nearby. The laddus alone account for about 40,000 pieces a month.

Majhi who identifies herself as a farmer, started a self-help group with 12 women in 2012. Today, about 80 women earn through the businesses that grew around it.

Women of Maa Tara Tarini self-help group busy making 'badi' (ETV Bharat)

The Maa Tara Tarini Self-Help Group began with paddy cultivation and fishing, work the women already knew. With little capital to start with, Majhi saw a way to earn more from what they had. Paddy could be milled into rice, fish could be dried for sale and finger millet, known locally as mandia, could be made into snacks that shops could stock.

A three-day training programme with the ICAR-Central Institute for Women in Agriculture (ICAR-CIWA) in 2023 gave the group a start in millet processing. The women began making laddus, cookies and namkeen. Their product range now includes dried fish, spices and badi, the dried nuggets made from black gram. The group sells about 10 quintals of badi a year.

Tilottama Majhi (ETV Bharat)

The women who run the machines

The women handle the work from production to sale. They weigh and pack the goods themselves, take them to fairs and local markets, and sell through various organisations. Alongside the rice mills, they operate equipment for grinding spices, making badi and packaging products. They have also learnt to repair machines when they break down. With CIWA’s support, the group gained access to a custom hiring centre, where farm machinery is available for rent.

Overseeing milling of rice into powder (ETV Bharat)

The women have also formed the 30-member Matrushakti Millet Producer Group to expand millet processing and sell more packaged products. Its members work on labelling and preparing products for sale. Majhi estimates the producer group could eventually do Rs 20-30 lakh in annual business. The Maa Tara Tarini SHG, meanwhile, reportedly recorded an income of Rs 12-15 lakh in 2025–26.