ETV Bharat / offbeat

Till Death… And Beyond: Retired Officer Constructs His Own Tomb Next To Wife’s Resting Place

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): In Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa, there are two tombs side by side. While one is of Rajyalakshmi, a senior medical education officer, who died of cancer years ago. The other has been built by her husband, P. Ramamohan Raju, who despite being alive, has chosen the place where he wishes to spend eternity.

For Ramamohan Raju, it was not only about death and his preparedness. It was about ensuring that even in death, he is not separated from his wife, who he spent more than three decades with.

Both married in 1978 and built what relatives describe as a deeply affectionate and harmonious life together. While he worked in the Provident Fund office before retiring in 2016, Rajyalakshmi served as the Assistant Director of Medical Education in Andhra Pradesh.

Together, they raised four daughters and ensured that all of them are highly educated. Their daughters are well settled professionally and personally.

But the family’s life changed when Rajyalakshmi was diagnosed with cancer. After a prolonged battle with the disease, she passed away in 2011, leaving Ramamohan Raju emotionally broken. Even in grief, the family drew attention for breaking convention. During Rajyalakshmi’s final rites at the Hindu burial ground in Masapeta, their four daughters carried their mother’s bier and performed the funeral rituals themselves, which was considered unusual then.

Ramamohan Raju however could not recover from the loss of his wife. Unable to accept the thought of getting separated in death, he approached the burial ground management with an unusual request. He wanted a small space beside his wife’s grave reserved for him as well. And he was granted permission.