ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tile Worker’s Son In Rajasthan Cracks JEE Advanced, Set To Become First IIT Student In Family

Jay Kumar, the first person from the family to crack the JEE Advanced examination with exceptional numbers ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: Jay Kumar, like many other students, has cracked the JEE Advanced examination, becoming the first member of his family to qualify for one of the toughest entrance tests and paving his way into top-rated IITs. But what makes his achievement even more significant is the background he comes from and the hardships his family went through to see him succeed. A resident of DCM Indira Gandhi Nagar in Kota, Jay’s father, Lalit Kishore, a floor-tile worker, did whatever he could to help him study and score well. He worked extra hours so that Jay would not face financial difficulties and also ensured that his coaching journey remained seamless, allowing him to focus entirely on his studies. Jay Kumar with family (ETV Bharat) “Jay’s success marks the culmination of years of determination, discipline and all that we have done so far. I knew he was academically gifted, so I nurtured a dream of seeing him become an engineer,” says Lalit. Jay scored 94.3 per cent in Class 10 and 94.8 per cent in Class 12. In JEE Main, he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 19,481 and Rank 553 in the Scheduled Caste category. In JEE Advanced, he achieved a Common Rank List (CRL) rank of 8,313 and an SC category rank of 196. Based on his rank, Jay is likely to get admission into Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. However, his preference is Computer Science Engineering, making IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati or other leading IITs the more likely options. He has already submitted his choices through JoSAA counselling. Jay Kumar cracked the JEE Advanced examination (ETV Bharat)