Tile Worker’s Son In Rajasthan Cracks JEE Advanced, Set To Become First IIT Student In Family
A tile worker who left school after Class 10 dedicated two years to supporting his son’s studies, helping him become his family’s first IIT aspirant.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Kota: Jay Kumar, like many other students, has cracked the JEE Advanced examination, becoming the first member of his family to qualify for one of the toughest entrance tests and paving his way into top-rated IITs. But what makes his achievement even more significant is the background he comes from and the hardships his family went through to see him succeed.
A resident of DCM Indira Gandhi Nagar in Kota, Jay’s father, Lalit Kishore, a floor-tile worker, did whatever he could to help him study and score well. He worked extra hours so that Jay would not face financial difficulties and also ensured that his coaching journey remained seamless, allowing him to focus entirely on his studies.
“Jay’s success marks the culmination of years of determination, discipline and all that we have done so far. I knew he was academically gifted, so I nurtured a dream of seeing him become an engineer,” says Lalit.
Jay scored 94.3 per cent in Class 10 and 94.8 per cent in Class 12. In JEE Main, he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 19,481 and Rank 553 in the Scheduled Caste category. In JEE Advanced, he achieved a Common Rank List (CRL) rank of 8,313 and an SC category rank of 196.
Based on his rank, Jay is likely to get admission into Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. However, his preference is Computer Science Engineering, making IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati or other leading IITs the more likely options. He has already submitted his choices through JoSAA counselling.
“If I have been able to score well, it is because of my family. They made sure that nothing was lacking as far as educational resources were concerned,” Jay says. To support his studies, the family arranged internet access at home for online lectures and purchased a laptop, which was not easy for Lalit. “But these facilities played an important role in my preparation,” Jay adds.
Nitin Vijay, CEO of a private coaching institute, described Jay’s achievement as a reflection of Kota’s culture, which lays emphasis on perseverance and ambition. “Such success stories are not only about marks and ranks but also about the struggles, sacrifices and dreams behind them. And Jay’s is a stark example,” he says.
For Lalit, helping Jay had become a daily routine, much like his tile work. He would drop Jay at coaching classes in the morning, deliver lunch in the afternoon and pick him up in the evening, all while continuing with his own work commitments.
Lalit, who studied only till Class 10 due to financial constraints, understood the importance of IIT entrance examinations. He had previously worked in Kota’s coaching ecosystem. “I come from a family of construction workers, and I could not afford to study beyond matriculation. But I was determined to provide educational opportunities to my son that I was deprived of,” he says.
Jay’s mother, Devanti, who studied up to Class 8, said the family has always been supportive of Jay. “It is a matter of pride that Jay is now set to pursue engineering,” she says, adding that their daughter, Saloni, is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree.
The family also benefited from the Rajasthan government’s Anuprati Scheme. After Jay’s admission to Class 12, he was selected under the scheme, which reimbursed his coaching fee, thereby reducing the family’s financial burden.
Jay said gaining admission to an IIT was his only goal throughout his preparation. “I followed a strict schedule, attended coaching classes from morning until noon, spent afternoons on self-study and doubt-clearing sessions and studied again at home late into the night,” he says, explaining his routine.
Mock tests, Jay says, played a key role in his success. Initially, his scores were not very good, but once he focused on identifying his mistakes and discussing them with teachers, he started improving continuously. Over time, his performance improved to such an extent that he could compete with top-ranking students.
As the family celebrates their son’s success, Jay is keeping his fingers crossed for the admissions process. “I would say consistency, self-discipline and a clear goal are the three most important factors that can help a student stay focused if the ambition is to secure admission to an IIT. For me, apart from all these, my parents mattered the most and they are equal partners in my success,” he concludes.
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