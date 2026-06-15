ETV Bharat / offbeat

With Trident-Like Marking On Both Cheeks, 'Trishul Tiger' Is The Cynosure Of Eyes At Ratapani Reserve

Bhopal: A young tiger roaming at Ratapani Tiger Reserve near Bhopal is gaining fame for a rare reason--it has a 'Trishul' (trident) marking on both its cheeks.

According to forest department officials, this is likely the first tiger to have 'Trishul' markings on both cheeks. The pattern is also symmetrical on both sides of its face.

Tigers are typically identified by the stripes on their faces and bodies. Consequently, this tiger is now being associated with 'Trishul' and Lord Shiva.

The forest department has now invited suggestions from the public to give an appropriate name to the tiger. It is also likely that the tiger will be named 'Trishul Tiger'.

Tiger-1236 is likely the first tiger to have 'Trishul' markings on both cheeks (Special Arrangement)

Hemant Raikwar, Divisional Forest Officer of Obaidullaganj, said, "While stripe patterns on a tiger's face and body are common, the 'Trishul' shape on this tiger's face has made it famous among tourists."

"Tigers with a trident-like mark on one side of the face have previously been seen in Rajasthan's Ranthambore and Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves.