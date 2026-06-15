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With Trident-Like Marking On Both Cheeks, 'Trishul Tiger' Is The Cynosure Of Eyes At Ratapani Reserve

The forest department has now invited suggestions from the public to give an appropriate name to the tiger.

Ratapani
The trident markings on T-1236 are identical (Special Arrangement)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST

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Updated : June 15, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

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Bhopal: A young tiger roaming at Ratapani Tiger Reserve near Bhopal is gaining fame for a rare reason--it has a 'Trishul' (trident) marking on both its cheeks.

According to forest department officials, this is likely the first tiger to have 'Trishul' markings on both cheeks. The pattern is also symmetrical on both sides of its face.

Tigers are typically identified by the stripes on their faces and bodies. Consequently, this tiger is now being associated with 'Trishul' and Lord Shiva.

The forest department has now invited suggestions from the public to give an appropriate name to the tiger. It is also likely that the tiger will be named 'Trishul Tiger'.

Ratapani
Tiger-1236 is likely the first tiger to have 'Trishul' markings on both cheeks (Special Arrangement)

Hemant Raikwar, Divisional Forest Officer of Obaidullaganj, said, "While stripe patterns on a tiger's face and body are common, the 'Trishul' shape on this tiger's face has made it famous among tourists."

"Tigers with a trident-like mark on one side of the face have previously been seen in Rajasthan's Ranthambore and Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves.

Ratapani
Trishul Tiger (Special Arrangement)

However, this is likely the first tiger in the country to have identical trident markings on both cheeks," Raikwar said.

He added that the tiger, currently named as T-1236, has been roaming the Ratapani Tiger Reserve for the past one-and-a-half years. It was born in the forests of Kerwa.

It is the offspring of Tigress 123, who used to roam the Kerwa area. After separating from its mother in Kerwa, Tiger-1236 wandered into Ratapani Tiger Reserve and has since established a permanent territory there.

Wildlife enthusiasts can usually spot this tiger easily during safaris.

Ratapani
Tiger-1236 is likely the first tiger to have 'Trishul' markings on both cheeks (Special Arrangement)

Wildlife expert Amey Vikram Singh said, "It roams the forest fearlessly and is unfazed by the sight of tourist safari vehicles."

According to the DFO, "The stripes or bands on a tiger's body create a unique identity for each animal. It is through these markings that tigers can be identified during census counts, and they often serve as the basis for naming the tigers."

Ratapani
Trishul Tiger (Special Arrangement)

Retired IFS officer Sudesh Baghmare added, "No two tigers in the world share the same stripe pattern. It is just like human palm lines or fingerprints. The stripe patterns on a tiger's face, body, and tail are unique to each animal."

Meanwhile, tigers face a lethal electrocution risk while crossing out of Bandhavgarh, a major threat to Madhya Pradesh's tiger population.

Also Read

  1. Madhya Pradesh Gets 8th Tiger Reserve, Over 70 Tigers Call Ratapani Their Home
  2. Rare, IUCN-Listed Asiatic Wild Dog Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Ratapani Tiger Reserve For First Time
Last Updated : June 15, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST

TAGGED:

TRISHUL TIGER RATAPANI
RATAPANI TIGER RESERVE MP
TIGER TRIDENT MARKS
TRIDENT MARKINGS ON BOTH CHEEKS
TRISHUL TIGER

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