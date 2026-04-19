ETV Bharat / offbeat

Three Nalanda Youngsters Act As Catalyst To Change The Destiny Of Slum Children

Nalanda: Three youngsters from Bihar Sharif, the district headquarters of Nalanda, are acting as a catalyst to bring about a change in the slums. Thanks to them, the children exposed to the menace of ills like intoxicants and drug addiction have picked up the books instead.

This transformation has come through the hard work of Ashutosh Kumar, Vivek Kumar, and Aman Raj, who have launched an education campaign in slum areas and have transformed the lives of over 500 children.

The campaign was started on January 1, 2019. According to Ashutosh, a postgraduate with an English Honours degree, "After the implementation of the prohibition of alcohol in Bihar, young children in slum areas had fallen prey to intoxicants like dendrite and whitener. Speaking to the children and their parents, we realised that a lack of education was the main problem. With this thought in mind, we decided to connect them with education."

Along with his friends Vivek Kumar and Aman Raj, Ashutosh identified slum areas, and they began teaching children. Today, their team has 25 active members who travel to various slum areas to provide free education. Through the efforts of these young people, more than 500 children have been enrolled in government and private schools.

These three youngsters, while pursuing their studies and jobs, use their pocket money to provide children with notebooks, books, pens and other essential items. Instead of spending lavishly on birthdays and parties, they spend time with the children who are now fluent in speech and writing while attending school and joining the mainstream of society.

A resident of the slum near ​​Bihar Sharif Station Road, Sona Devi, disclosed that many children in her neighbourhood were previously addicted to drugs. But ever since Ashutosh and his fellow ‘bhaiyas’ came to teach the children, there has been tremendous improvement. "The children now attend school daily, and the bhaiyas provide them with free stationery," she said.

Nisha Kumari and Aditya Raj, both students of Class 4, say that they used to waste time idling around. But they now attend school. These children of labourers now aspire to become Police officers, doctors and administrative officers.