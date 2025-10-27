ETV Bharat / offbeat

Three Marriages Revive Jojora Wedding In Jaunsar-Bawar Region Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The tribal dominated Jaunsar-Bawar region that spans a portion of the Garhwal Himalayas and the adjoining parts of Himachal Pradesh has unique cultural traits. One such tradition is the Jojora marriage, that is just the opposite of the marriage celebrations that can be seen in the majority party of the country. Under this tradition, it is the bride that leads the marriage procession to the house of the groom. Not only this, but all the rituals also associated with matrimony are carried out at the house of the groom only.

Jojora means a divine union created by God in the local parlance, and the members of the bride's procession are known as Jojoriyas. While this ancient practice has been vanishing for some time, some families have been keeping it alive. The region saw three such weddings being solemnised in the region recently.

On Sunday, Manoj of Mori in Uttarkashi married Kavita of Jakta village. Kavita arrived at Manoj's house, accompanied by her relatives and villagers, amid the beat of drums and strains of folk instruments for the wedding. Another such wedding took place in Fateu village of Kalsi block in Dehradun, where the brides of two brothers, Kapil and Pritam, arrived leading a procession to their house. Pritam married Neelam, and Kapil married Bina.

Additional Director with Uttarakhand Information Department, KS Chauhan, explained that this custom was originally prevalent in the Jaunsar-Bawar and Bangan regions.

"There is no question of dowry, nor is there any financial burden. The bride brings five items, including a plate, pitcher, chest, bowl, and one more with her to settle down at the house of her in-laws," he explained while pointing out that the tradition ensures that daughters don't become a burden on their families.