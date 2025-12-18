ETV Bharat / offbeat

Three Homeless Patna Girls Script A Success Story In Self Reliance

Seema ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Rising from extremely humble backgrounds, three girls from Patna have scripted a success story. Today, Mariam and Seema are managing the cafeteria at Hotel Taj while Radhika is into housekeeping at the same hotel. Their journey was facilitated by Rainbow Foundation of India. All the three 18-year-olds are students of Class 12 who will be appearing for their exams in 2026 and are homeless. Their lives have been transformed by their entry into Hotel Taj as they now stand out with confidence baking cakes, pastries and cooking other food items besides serving visitors from India and abroad. Seema and Mariam have been hired by the Taj Hotel under the ‘Apprentice in Food Production Department’ program where they are being taught cooking quality food while being paid a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month from December 15. Meanwhile, Radhika is learning cleaning skills by operating high-tech machines along with room decor. Mariam (ETV Bharat) All three have become self-reliant and believe that if you believe in yourself, the whole world becomes your family. While Seema and Mariam aspire to reach top positions in the hotel industry, Radhika wants to be a management professional. All the three had been rescued as children and brought to a shelter home run by Rainbow Foundation of India where they began their education. They were also taught skills such as painting, dance and martial arts. The Rainbow Foundation works in collaboration with the state's Education Department. The girls were educated at the Government New Middle School in Rajvanshi Nagar under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan program of the union government. They were lodged at Khilkhilahat Rainbow Home. Seema disclosed that her father died when she was a child. She used to pick garbage along with her mother to survive. On losing her mother, she wandered off to Patna Junction from where she was rescued in 2014.