Three Homeless Patna Girls Script A Success Story In Self Reliance
Seema, Mariam and Radhika are honing their skills at Hotel Taj
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Patna: Rising from extremely humble backgrounds, three girls from Patna have scripted a success story. Today, Mariam and Seema are managing the cafeteria at Hotel Taj while Radhika is into housekeeping at the same hotel. Their journey was facilitated by Rainbow Foundation of India.
All the three 18-year-olds are students of Class 12 who will be appearing for their exams in 2026 and are homeless. Their lives have been transformed by their entry into Hotel Taj as they now stand out with confidence baking cakes, pastries and cooking other food items besides serving visitors from India and abroad.
Seema and Mariam have been hired by the Taj Hotel under the ‘Apprentice in Food Production Department’ program where they are being taught cooking quality food while being paid a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month from December 15. Meanwhile, Radhika is learning cleaning skills by operating high-tech machines along with room decor.
All three have become self-reliant and believe that if you believe in yourself, the whole world becomes your family. While Seema and Mariam aspire to reach top positions in the hotel industry, Radhika wants to be a management professional.
All the three had been rescued as children and brought to a shelter home run by Rainbow Foundation of India where they began their education. They were also taught skills such as painting, dance and martial arts.
The Rainbow Foundation works in collaboration with the state's Education Department. The girls were educated at the Government New Middle School in Rajvanshi Nagar under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan program of the union government. They were lodged at Khilkhilahat Rainbow Home.
Seema disclosed that her father died when she was a child. She used to pick garbage along with her mother to survive. On losing her mother, she wandered off to Patna Junction from where she was rescued in 2014.
"As a seven year old I used to scavenge for food in the garbage and earn money from picking up trash. On coming to the shelter home I was taught about nutrition, hygiene and how to differentiate between right and wrong. I came to know about the social norms," she recalled. Currently pursuing her intermediate degree in science with biology, she wants to pursue hotel management. The Taj Group has granted her the flexibility to take leave during her intermediate exams.
"In just one month, I've learned to make vegetarian biryani, chicken biryani and golgappas. A Taj Hotel vehicle comes to the shelter home every day for picking up and dropping workers," she said.
On the other hand, Mariam had started off as a house maid at the age of seven after her father’s death. Her wealthy employer did not provide her with adequate food and would beat her if she made any mistakes. Some people called the administration on seeing her being abused. She was admitted to the shelter home where she was cared for. Today, she is in the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and has earned a black belt in martial arts. She also possesses painting skills and can make Mithila paintings. She is into classical dancing as well.
"I want to have a family of my own someday and live happily. I've learned to cook dozens of dishes including momos, noodles, golgappas, samosas and biryani. I'm pursuing an intermediate degree in arts," she disclosed.
Meanwhile, Radhika lost her mother at a very young age. Her father was into garbage collection and he too passed away when she was very young. She lived in Musahari near Beur Jail and would pick garbage along with her elder brother. The siblings even had to beg for food at times. She was rescued and admitted to the shelter home where she was enrolled into school. She ran away twice from the facility but was brought back and slowly she became interested in studies. Today, she can paint, dance and is a part of the NCC while aiming to be a management professional.
Project in-charge of Rainbow Home, Vishakha related that the organization rescues poor girls and empowers them to become self-reliant. The residents at the facility are former beggars or ragpickers who were homeless. Most are without parents, and those who do have parents, are unable to care for them.
"When the girls came here, they didn't know how to read or write. They were put through a one-year bridge course where they developed the ability to recognize letters and speak with the other children," she disclosed.
She explained that the goal of the Foundation is to provide higher education to girls or engage them in work with a skill so that they can live independently.
"Here, the girls are taught not only bookish knowledge but also skills like dance, music, painting and martial arts. We strive to ensure that when these girls leave Rainbow Home after they turn 18, they become self-reliant," Vishakha added.
