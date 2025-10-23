ETV Bharat / offbeat

Thousands Flock To Hindon Ghat To Build Altars Days Before Chhath Puja

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In the glowing days following Diwali, the Hindon Chhath Ghat in Ghaziabad is already a hive of activity, despite the main Chhath Puja festivities still being three days away. Thousands of devotees are streaming in, accompanied by their families, to begin the deeply symbolic preparations at what is recognized as western Uttar Pradesh's largest Chhath Puja ghat.

Here, at the riverbank, a vibrant scene unfolds as more than a thousand altars are already under construction. Crafted from clay and bricks, these sacred structures—known as vedi —are being built and meticulously decorated by devoted hands.

Families have travelled from far and wide, laying the groundwork early to ensure everything is perfect for their prayers to the setting sun. The ghat, alive with colour and purposeful activity, is a testament to the community's dedication and the deep reverence for this grand festival.

The altars are constructed using clay and bricks, with the process of preparing the altar beginning after Diwali. Devotees are busy decorating the altar and beautifying the place of worship. People travel from far and wide to make the altar so that they do not face any difficulties in performing the puja on the main day of Chhath.

Currently, at Hindon Chhath Ghat, some are seen preparing clay for the altar, and others are applying mud to the altar. Some are painting the altar, and others are seen decorating it with flowers.