Thousands Flock To Hindon Ghat To Build Altars Days Before Chhath Puja
Devotees arrive days in advance to secure their spot for Chhath Puja.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In the glowing days following Diwali, the Hindon Chhath Ghat in Ghaziabad is already a hive of activity, despite the main Chhath Puja festivities still being three days away. Thousands of devotees are streaming in, accompanied by their families, to begin the deeply symbolic preparations at what is recognized as western Uttar Pradesh's largest Chhath Puja ghat.
Here, at the riverbank, a vibrant scene unfolds as more than a thousand altars are already under construction. Crafted from clay and bricks, these sacred structures—known as vedi—are being built and meticulously decorated by devoted hands.
Families have travelled from far and wide, laying the groundwork early to ensure everything is perfect for their prayers to the setting sun. The ghat, alive with colour and purposeful activity, is a testament to the community's dedication and the deep reverence for this grand festival.
The altars are constructed using clay and bricks, with the process of preparing the altar beginning after Diwali. Devotees are busy decorating the altar and beautifying the place of worship. People travel from far and wide to make the altar so that they do not face any difficulties in performing the puja on the main day of Chhath.
Currently, at Hindon Chhath Ghat, some are seen preparing clay for the altar, and others are applying mud to the altar. Some are painting the altar, and others are seen decorating it with flowers.
Navneet Singh, originally from Gopalganj, Bihar, lives in the Mohan Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Navneet Singh prepared a platform for his family at the Hindon Chhath Ghat for Chhath Puja.
Navneet Singh explained, "To avoid any inconvenience during the Chhath festival, we prepare the platform at the Hindon Chhath Ghat approximately four to five days before the festival. Thousands of devotees gather at the Hindon Chhath Ghat. Therefore, the platform is prepared in advance so that the family does not face any problems during the puja."
Dev Kumar, originally from Chhapra, Bihar, lives with his family in the Arthala area of Ghaziabad. Dev Kumar said, “From the day after Diwali, people arrive at the Hindon Chhath Ghat to prepare the platform so that they can perform the puja with their family during the Chhath festival. Finding a place later is difficult, so we prepare the platform in advance."
Aditya Sharma is originally from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Aditya's maternal grandmother started celebrating Chhath about three decades ago. After this, his mother also started celebrating Chhath. Since then, the entire family celebrates Chhath with great pomp every year. Aditya's family travels to Hindon Ghat to celebrate Chhath.
Aditya said, “Today is a holiday at the office, so I have come with my brother to Hindon Chhath Ghat to prepare the altar. By constructing the altar, we will have a place to worship at Hindon Ghat on Chhath day, and it will be convenient for the family. If anyone who doesn't have an altar yet wishes to come and worship with us, they can come and perform the puja. We will provide full support."
At Hindon Chhath Ghat, the altar is constructed using mud, cement, and bricks. After the structure is ready, it is plastered with mud. After plastering, the altar is decorated.