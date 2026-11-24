This Zilla Parishad School In Ahilyanagar Stands Out As A Role Model
Spread over a four-acre campus, the institution integrates nature, science, culture, environment and modern technology
Published : November 24, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
By Ravindra Mahale
Kopargaon: A personal concern harboured by an individual can serve as an inspiration for the entire community, potentially leading to the complete transformation of an institution. This is the story of the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar of Kopargaon taluka of Ahilyanagar.
The people here have demonstrated that a school is not defined by grand buildings, vibrant paint or modern amenities but by the determination of the people supporting it. Their deep passion for education, dedication of the teachers and the active participation of the community is what actually matters.
Overcame adverse conditions
The Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar has overcome adverse conditions to carve out a unique identity. Spread over a four-acre campus, the institution integrates nature, science, culture, environment and modern technology. Thanks to its high academic standards and various innovative initiatives, it is ranked at the top in the Pune division and finds a place in the state list of 'tourism schools'.
Behind its transformation lies a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative. Local resident Rajesh Namdevrao Parjane, who spearheaded the school’s development, was driven by both pride in his sister’s achievements and a personal regret that he himself never had the opportunity to study in a Zilla Parishad school.
Instead of succumbing to disappointment, he channelled these feelings into a positive force and became deeply committed towards ensuring that hundreds of children receive high-quality education, gain access to modern facilities, and that the Zilla Parishad School earn a better reputation.
"My sister, Shalini Vikhe Patil, studied at this very Zilla Parishad school. In 2007, she went on to serve as the President of the Zilla Parishad. It was the education she received at this school that empowered her to leave a significant mark through her work and earn great acclaim," Rajesh said.
"I have always taken immense pride in her success. Unfortunately, I did not get the opportunity to study in a Zilla Parishad school myself. Witnessing my sister’s achievements made me realise even more profoundly the inherent strength of these schools and the value of this educational system. That is why I resolved to focus on this school and transform it completely," Rajesh shared.
First-hand learning
On entering the school, one finds a botanical garden to the left that is rich with a diverse variety of trees and plants. On the right is an open-air science park named 'Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Science Park'. These facilities have been set up with the aim of allowing students to observe scientific concepts firsthand and to foster a spirit of curiosity.
Further into the premises lies a beautiful garden 'Godapravara', that is adorned with a variety of fruit trees, ornamental flowering plants and lush greenery.
It serves as a reminder that education is not confined to classrooms and blackboards; the entire campus can be a place for learning. The area has been thoughtfully designed to help students appreciate the beauty of nature, understand the importance of trees and develop a sense of caring for the environment. A vermicompost project has been implemented to underline the message of environmental conservation.
Additionally, various useful and medicinal plants like sweet basil (sabja), camphor trees, Malabar nut and lemongrass have been cultivated on the premises.
The school’s 'kitchen garden' is another exemplary initiative where a variety of vegetables are grown with the involvement of the students. These vegetables are then used for preparing the meals at the school.
Watching a plant grow, caring for it, watering it and eventually using the vegetables in a meal becomes a joyful, experience-based learning process for the students. The school authorities pointed out, "Through this initiative, students gain a foundational understanding of agriculture, the process of food production and the importance of food.”
An engaging jungle theme has been brought to life in the school hall through an informative display of carnivorous and herbivorous animals. In the same hall, the journey of the Godavari River from its source to the Jayakwadi Dam is depicted highlighting the importance of water resources.
With the goal of helping the students understand their own district, learn its history and take pride in its achievements, comprehensive information has been presented through a map.
The names and photographs of prominent individuals are also displayed, presenting the students with role models.
Teaching cooperative model
The students are also introduced to the establishment of the first cooperative sugar factory in Asia, established by late Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, to expose them to the cooperative movement, rural development and the contributions of local leadership. The school has modern educational facilities, and students are taught with the help of digital media.
The institution provides a well-equipped playground, clean restrooms and high-quality hand-washing facilities. An 'Annapurna Balposhan' (Child Nutrition) kitchen operates at the school under the Midday Meal Scheme. Another significant feature of the school is its 100% solar-powered system that ensures proper use of modern equipment with no electricity bill.
The headmaster’s cabin is equipped with access to 32 closed-circuit television cameras that help monitor classrooms and the entire premises from a single location. Additionally, a centralised sound system has been installed to broadcast instructions to all classrooms simultaneously.
Exposure to foreign languages
Currently, this school has an enrollment of 327 pupils from Classes 1 to 5. Interestingly, extra study sessions are held here even on Sundays. Another unique feature here is the effort to introduce students to various languages. Even second-grade students are being introduced to the Japanese language. There are plans to incorporate two to three additional languages, including Sanskrit, with the objective of empowering the students from rural areas with the confidence to communicate on a global stage, exposing them to diverse languages and opening new doors of knowledge for them.
Alumni contribution
The school has performed well in various competitions like the 'Chief Minister's ‘My School, Beautiful School' ('Mukhyamantri Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala') competition and has been winning cash rewards.
The locals disclosed that the transformation of the school has resulted from the collective efforts of the Gram Panchayat, the School Management Committee, teachers, parents, villagers and its alumni. Its former students have maintained a strong bond with their alma mater and contribute towards it.
For instance, a young alumnus, now an entrepreneur based in Pune, contributed resources worth Rs 3.5 lakh for the school library. The alumni and prominent local figures have supported projects like the school garden and the 'Kusumagraj Reading Corner' that have fostered a love for reading and knowledge.
Sought after institution
The rising student enrollment is a testament to the trust placed in it by the parents. Some parents from areas as far as Vaijapur and Yeola have arranged for their children to stay with their relatives in Samvatsar so that they can attend this school.
"Ever since I became the village Sarpanch in 1995, I have consistently worked toward the school's development. This is the result of 20 to 21 years of dedicated effort. It has been possible to implement various initiatives thanks to the persistent hard work of the teachers, the support of the villagers, the backing of the School Management Committee, and the contributions of former students," said Rajesh.
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