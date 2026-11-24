ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Zilla Parishad School In Ahilyanagar Stands Out As A Role Model

Kopargaon: A personal concern harboured by an individual can serve as an inspiration for the entire community, potentially leading to the complete transformation of an institution. This is the story of the Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar of Kopargaon taluka of Ahilyanagar.

The people here have demonstrated that a school is not defined by grand buildings, vibrant paint or modern amenities but by the determination of the people supporting it. Their deep passion for education, dedication of the teachers and the active participation of the community is what actually matters.

A view of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar (ETV Bharat)

Overcame adverse conditions

The Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar has overcome adverse conditions to carve out a unique identity. Spread over a four-acre campus, the institution integrates nature, science, culture, environment and modern technology. Thanks to its high academic standards and various innovative initiatives, it is ranked at the top in the Pune division and finds a place in the state list of 'tourism schools'.

Behind its transformation lies a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative. Local resident Rajesh Namdevrao Parjane, who spearheaded the school’s development, was driven by both pride in his sister’s achievements and a personal regret that he himself never had the opportunity to study in a Zilla Parishad school.

A view of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar (ETV Bharat)

Instead of succumbing to disappointment, he channelled these feelings into a positive force and became deeply committed towards ensuring that hundreds of children receive high-quality education, gain access to modern facilities, and that the Zilla Parishad School earn a better reputation.

"My sister, Shalini Vikhe Patil, studied at this very Zilla Parishad school. In 2007, she went on to serve as the President of the Zilla Parishad. It was the education she received at this school that empowered her to leave a significant mark through her work and earn great acclaim," Rajesh said.

A view of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar (ETV Bharat)

"I have always taken immense pride in her success. Unfortunately, I did not get the opportunity to study in a Zilla Parishad school myself. Witnessing my sister’s achievements made me realise even more profoundly the inherent strength of these schools and the value of this educational system. That is why I resolved to focus on this school and transform it completely," Rajesh shared.

First-hand learning

On entering the school, one finds a botanical garden to the left that is rich with a diverse variety of trees and plants. On the right is an open-air science park named 'Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Science Park'. These facilities have been set up with the aim of allowing students to observe scientific concepts firsthand and to foster a spirit of curiosity.

A view of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar (ETV Bharat)

Further into the premises lies a beautiful garden 'Godapravara', that is adorned with a variety of fruit trees, ornamental flowering plants and lush greenery.

It serves as a reminder that education is not confined to classrooms and blackboards; the entire campus can be a place for learning. The area has been thoughtfully designed to help students appreciate the beauty of nature, understand the importance of trees and develop a sense of caring for the environment. A vermicompost project has been implemented to underline the message of environmental conservation.

Additionally, various useful and medicinal plants like sweet basil (sabja), camphor trees, Malabar nut and lemongrass have been cultivated on the premises.

The school’s 'kitchen garden' is another exemplary initiative where a variety of vegetables are grown with the involvement of the students. These vegetables are then used for preparing the meals at the school.

A view of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Samvatsar (ETV Bharat)

Watching a plant grow, caring for it, watering it and eventually using the vegetables in a meal becomes a joyful, experience-based learning process for the students. The school authorities pointed out, "Through this initiative, students gain a foundational understanding of agriculture, the process of food production and the importance of food.”

An engaging jungle theme has been brought to life in the school hall through an informative display of carnivorous and herbivorous animals. In the same hall, the journey of the Godavari River from its source to the Jayakwadi Dam is depicted highlighting the importance of water resources.