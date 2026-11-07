This Noiseless Patient Spider Of Maharashtra Awaits Recognition
Wildlife expert Yadav Tarte Patil has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government to designate the Silver Tiger Spider as the 'State Spider'
Published : November 7, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Amravati: Do you remember the famous poem ‘A Noiseless Patient Spider’ by Walt Whitman? Nature lovers have always held spiders in awe for their finesse in weaving webs. But there are various misconceptions about them.
Consider one species, the Silver Tiger Spider, found in the Melghat region. Highlighting the importance of these neglected creatures and to provide an institutional framework for their conservation, wildlife expert Yadav Tarte Patil has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government to designate this species as the 'State Spider'. The underlying vision is that just as Maharashtra has a state animal, state bird, state tree, state flower and state butterfly, it should also have a state spider. The state could set a national benchmark for conservation and research on spiders if the proposal is accepted.
Research on spider webs
This species gets its name from the attractive colour patterns on its body and markings that resemble a tiger's stripes. The female is larger than the male and possesses more vivid colouration. These spiders are typically found in shrubs, grasslands, gardens and agricultural areas. Their most striking feature is the circular, wheel-like web they weave. At the centre lies an eye-catching, zigzag-shaped structure made of white, silk-like threads. This feature is termed a 'stabilimentum'.
Patil told ETV Bharat that research is underway to determine the exact purpose of this structure. Various theories are being explored as to whether it serves to attract prey, alerts birds to the web, preventing them from tearing it or functions as a form of protection for the web itself. These spiders inhabit natural environments, including areas where tigers are found.
"In the Melghat region, for instance, there is a significant population of these spiders, and they tend to be quite large as are the expansive webs they construct," Patil said, underlining that these spiders are a vital component of the forest's biodiversity.
According to the 'World Spider Catalog' that tracks 136 spider families globally, the number of known spider species has reached 54,244 and India too boasts an extraordinary level of such diversity. The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has listed 2,009 species belonging to 61 families in the country, of which 1,376 are endemic.
Patil explained that the most prominent feature of a spider is its web, whose structure varies according to its habitat, hunting strategy and species. There are approximately 16 distinct types of web structures, including circular or orb-shaped webs, horizontal or vertical sheets, three-dimensional webs and irregular, tangled webs. Some spiders live on the ground, others in trees, while some build webs among grass and shrubs or even in habitats near water.
"Each web structure is intrinsically linked to the spider's specific lifestyle. Therefore, a spider’s web is a remarkable masterpiece of natural engineering," explained Patil.
What makes spider silk special?
Furthermore, spider silk or gossamer is exceptionally strong and flexible relative to its weight, a natural property that has become the subject of extensive scientific research worldwide. Efforts are underway to develop materials that possess properties similar to it. This research could find applications in the medical field, defence equipment, creation of lightweight yet strong fibres, and various industrial uses.
Patil disclosed, “Research has even demonstrated that a strand of spider silk as thick as a pencil could potentially bring an aircraft to a halt.”
Importance to other beings
Interestingly, other living beings in nature also benefit from spiders. Some birds like purple-rumped sunbirds use the silken threads from spider webs to build their nests. The sticky, flexible threads bind various nesting materials together, lending both strength and elasticity to the structure. Patil remarked that the fact that a web spun by a tiny spider can assist in the reproductive process of birds is a remarkable example of the interdependence found in nature.
Spiders are primarily insectivorous and help keep the insect populations in check. They often consume insects that can damage crops, making them vital to natural pest control. By preventing the unchecked proliferation of insects, they play a role in maintaining the food chain balance. Their presence also serves as an indicator of the environmental health of a given habitat.
Factors such as habitat loss, the increasing use of pesticides, pollution, and climate change can directly impact spider species and their population numbers. In environmental studies, certain spiders are even used as biological indicators. Patil explained that the conservation of spiders is a crucial step toward ensuring the health of the entire ecosystem.
Patil said that Amravati district holds special significance for the study of spiders. The late Ganesh Wankhade, a zoologist at Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, made a substantial contribution to spider research.
Need to overlook misconceptions
Talking about misconceptions around spiders, there are beliefs that all spiders are venomous, that contact with them causes skin diseases, and that their presence in a home is dangerous. He explained that, contrarily, most spiders prefer to stay away from humans. Their venom is primarily used to capture prey. While the bite of certain species may cause pain, redness or swelling, not all spiders pose a threat to humans.
“One should simply exercise caution and avoid handling unfamiliar spiders. Instead of destroying every spider web found in or around the house, it is important to understand the role they play. Therefore, rather than viewing spiders solely through the lens of fear, we should embrace them as a vital component of biodiversity,” Patiil urged.
He disclosed that during his tenure with the State Wildlife Board, he had submitted a proposal advocating the designation of the Silver Tiger Spider as the State Spider, and the government had even constituted a committee for the purpose.
Maharashtra has designated state symbols
Patil said that the ‘Shekru' (Indian giant squirrel) is the state animal, the ‘Hariyal’ (yellow-footed green pigeon) is the state bird, the Blue Mormon is the state butterfly and the 'Jarul' (crape myrtle) is the state flower. Declaring a state spider along similar lines would provide a distinct identity to an often-overlooked component of nature.
"This initiative would spark interest in the study of spiders within schools and colleges, inspire local researchers and foster broader public awareness regarding their conservation," he underlined.
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