ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Noiseless Patient Spider Of Maharashtra Awaits Recognition

Amravati: Do you remember the famous poem ‘A Noiseless Patient Spider’ by Walt Whitman? Nature lovers have always held spiders in awe for their finesse in weaving webs. But there are various misconceptions about them.

Consider one species, the Silver Tiger Spider, found in the Melghat region. Highlighting the importance of these neglected creatures and to provide an institutional framework for their conservation, wildlife expert Yadav Tarte Patil has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government to designate this species as the 'State Spider'. The underlying vision is that just as Maharashtra has a state animal, state bird, state tree, state flower and state butterfly, it should also have a state spider. The state could set a national benchmark for conservation and research on spiders if the proposal is accepted.

Research on spider webs

This species gets its name from the attractive colour patterns on its body and markings that resemble a tiger's stripes. The female is larger than the male and possesses more vivid colouration. These spiders are typically found in shrubs, grasslands, gardens and agricultural areas. Their most striking feature is the circular, wheel-like web they weave. At the centre lies an eye-catching, zigzag-shaped structure made of white, silk-like threads. This feature is termed a 'stabilimentum'.

Silver Tiger Spider Weaves A Web (ETV Bharat)

Patil told ETV Bharat that research is underway to determine the exact purpose of this structure. Various theories are being explored as to whether it serves to attract prey, alerts birds to the web, preventing them from tearing it or functions as a form of protection for the web itself. These spiders inhabit natural environments, including areas where tigers are found.

"In the Melghat region, for instance, there is a significant population of these spiders, and they tend to be quite large as are the expansive webs they construct," Patil said, underlining that these spiders are a vital component of the forest's biodiversity.

According to the 'World Spider Catalog' that tracks 136 spider families globally, the number of known spider species has reached 54,244 and India too boasts an extraordinary level of such diversity. The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has listed 2,009 species belonging to 61 families in the country, of which 1,376 are endemic.

Patil explained that the most prominent feature of a spider is its web, whose structure varies according to its habitat, hunting strategy and species. There are approximately 16 distinct types of web structures, including circular or orb-shaped webs, horizontal or vertical sheets, three-dimensional webs and irregular, tangled webs. Some spiders live on the ground, others in trees, while some build webs among grass and shrubs or even in habitats near water.

"Each web structure is intrinsically linked to the spider's specific lifestyle. Therefore, a spider’s web is a remarkable masterpiece of natural engineering," explained Patil.

What makes spider silk special?

Furthermore, spider silk or gossamer is exceptionally strong and flexible relative to its weight, a natural property that has become the subject of extensive scientific research worldwide. Efforts are underway to develop materials that possess properties similar to it. This research could find applications in the medical field, defence equipment, creation of lightweight yet strong fibres, and various industrial uses.

Patil disclosed, “Research has even demonstrated that a strand of spider silk as thick as a pencil could potentially bring an aircraft to a halt.”

Importance to other beings