ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Jharkhand School Turns Hockey Dreams Into National, International Success

Ranchi: For decades, the CM School of Excellence (Girls) in Bariatu, Jharkhand, has integrated academics with elite hockey training. The initiative has helped several students to excel in sports at highest platforms, including captaining the national team and competing in the Olympics.

Since launching its women’s training center in 1972 and joining the National Sports Talent Competition (NSTC) scheme in 1976, the school has evolved from a local academy into Jharkhand’s premier ‘nursery of female hockey players.’

More than 50 players from this school and its hockey centre have reached national or international levels. Among the most prominent names is Nikki Pradhan, Jharkhand’s first female Olympian, who represented India at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This Jharkhand School Turns Hockey Dreams Into National, International Success (ETV Bharat)

Another renowned player, Asunta Lakra, a former captain and midfielder of the Indian women’s hockey team, also emerged from Bariatu school and brought laurels for herself and the state due to her performances at the international platform.

Sumrai Tete is another success story of Bariatu Girls’ School as she is among the earlier trainees of the hockey center. She not just represented India for nearly a decade but played a vital leadership role in Asia Cup, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy. Tete was part of India’s gold-medal-winning team at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and later captained the national team.

The CM School also produced national sports icons such as Savitri Purty, who represented India in 1983, Pushpa Pradhan, Subhadra Pradhan, Masira Surin, Kanti Ba, and Alpha Minz.

This Jharkhand School Turns Hockey Dreams Into National, International Success (ETV Bharat)

Apart from players, Bariatu school’s success went beyond playing careers as former students and national-level players like Karuna Purty returned to the same center as a coach, helping train the next generation.