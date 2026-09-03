This Jharkhand School Turns Hockey Dreams Into National, International Success
Jharkhand’s CM School of Excellence, Bariatu blends academics with sports, producing over 50 international hockey stars, including Olympic athletes and national captains, reports Chandan Bhattacharya
Published : September 3, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Ranchi: For decades, the CM School of Excellence (Girls) in Bariatu, Jharkhand, has integrated academics with elite hockey training. The initiative has helped several students to excel in sports at highest platforms, including captaining the national team and competing in the Olympics.
Since launching its women’s training center in 1972 and joining the National Sports Talent Competition (NSTC) scheme in 1976, the school has evolved from a local academy into Jharkhand’s premier ‘nursery of female hockey players.’
More than 50 players from this school and its hockey centre have reached national or international levels. Among the most prominent names is Nikki Pradhan, Jharkhand’s first female Olympian, who represented India at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Another renowned player, Asunta Lakra, a former captain and midfielder of the Indian women’s hockey team, also emerged from Bariatu school and brought laurels for herself and the state due to her performances at the international platform.
Sumrai Tete is another success story of Bariatu Girls’ School as she is among the earlier trainees of the hockey center. She not just represented India for nearly a decade but played a vital leadership role in Asia Cup, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy. Tete was part of India’s gold-medal-winning team at the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and later captained the national team.
The CM School also produced national sports icons such as Savitri Purty, who represented India in 1983, Pushpa Pradhan, Subhadra Pradhan, Masira Surin, Kanti Ba, and Alpha Minz.
Apart from players, Bariatu school’s success went beyond playing careers as former students and national-level players like Karuna Purty returned to the same center as a coach, helping train the next generation.
Purty and several other coaches including Karuna Visthapan, Narendra Singh Saini and Pratibha Toppo have contributed to developing players and continue to produce young talent.
“It feels like home coming as this centre made me what I’m today. This makes me feel great about myself. Several hockey players from this centre have attained top positions in the game,” she said.
Established in 1936, Bariatu Girls’ School was upgraded to a high school in 1948. The establishment of the women’s hockey center in 1972 and its association with the NSTC scheme in 1976 transformed the institution into a major center for women’s hockey in Jharkhand, Purty added.
According to her, the centre continues to produce talented players. “In 2026, Binima Dhan, Parvati Toppo and Roshni Aind were selected for the Indian junior women’s hockey team’s tour of England and Scotland,” Purty said.
Players including Jeeran Soy Munda, Ankita Lakra, Richa Minz, Anisa Kerketta and Sushmita Guria have also made their mark in national competitions. Deepa Kullu and Deepa Toppo secured employment with the Railways, highlighting hockey’s role as a career pathway.
Neelam Topno, a trainee, said the school and the training centre inspires her to follow her dream.
“This school has produced some top hockey players and coaches. Their journey inspires me to perform at the national tournaments,” she said.
Another trainee, Sughand Sanga said the blend of academics with intensive sports preparation makes this school incredible and stand out.
“Around 25 to 30 selected students currently stay in the hostel and balance their studies with hockey training. Our routine typically begins around 4:30 a.m. with fitness and conditioning, followed by academic classes and evening hockey practice,” she said.
According to the coach and the trainees, the center’s strength lies in sustained coaching and discipline.
“From Nikki ma’am and Sumrai ma’am to the latest junior-team selections. This school continues to pave the way for all new entrants,” said Khilli Kumari, another student.
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