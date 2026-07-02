This Jaipur Photographer Is Keeping Art Of Photography Alive With His Vintage Box Camera
Tikamchand Pahari sits outside the Hawa Mahal, where he continues to click photographs from a box dating back to the princely era
Published : July 2, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Jaipur: For the present generation growing up in the era of cell phone cameras and selfies, it might come as a surprise if they were told about the old art of getting photographs clicked by vintage cameras. Yet one can experience this vintage charm from Tikamchand Pahari, who sits outside the Hawa Mahal and continues to click photographs from a box camera dating back to the princely era. In the process, he has been preserving India's traditional art of photography. His camera stands as a living document of history, culture and heritage.
Tikamchand has been clicking photographs in front of the Hawa Mahal for nearly five decades. Although he took up the profession in 1980, his connection to this art dates back to childhood, as he inherited this camera that was first used by his grandfather and then his father.
He claims that his box camera dates back to 1860 and says proudly, "The camera's magical eye still captures images just as it did years ago."
The most remarkable feature of his camera is that it also serves as a miniature darkroom. The negative is created within the camera, and a black and white photograph is processed through a chemical process.
Tikamchand pointed out, "Unlike modern cameras, it doesn't require a computer, printer or editing software. The entire process is done manually. A person is seated in front of the camera to decide the frame. Then the photo is exposed and developed within the camera to create the final print in seven to eight minutes."
Tikamchand says that his camera produces natural images, eliminating any artificial editing or filtering. While the digital prints tend to fade, he claims that the prints developed through his camera have a much longer life. This is why many people still consider taking photos with this traditional camera a special experience.
His camera remains the first choice of foreign tourists who carefully observe the entire process, film it and see it as India's ‘living heritage’. He believes that the culture of preserving traditional arts and historical techniques is stronger abroad.
The popularity of Tikamchand's camera isn't limited to tourists. Over the years, he has photographed numerous celebrities, including members of the Rajasthan royalty, Bollywood celebrities like filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actors Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Rao, Ishaan Khattar, Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla and Mahesh Bhatt.
He recalls having used this historic camera to photograph Akshay Kumar and the entire star cast during the filming of the superhit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya’.
Tikamchand has been honoured by various institutions, tourism organisations and media outlets. However, he says the greatest honour for him is the smiles he sees on people's faces.
He says that keeping this traditional form of photography alive in the age of digital technology isn't easy. The chemicals, photo paper and other materials needed for old cameras are no longer readily available. "Financially, the work isn't as profitable as it once was. Despite this, I want to protect this legacy from my ancestors at all costs," he stressed.
Jaipur resident Dinesh Joshi believes that artists like Tikamchand don't just take photographs but also keep the country's cultural heritage alive. “If such traditional arts are not protected, future generations will only see them in museums and history books,” he said.
This princely era camera outside the Hawa Mahal still reminds the people that no matter how far technology advances, the importance of history, tradition and heritage never diminishes.