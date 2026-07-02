ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Jaipur Photographer Is Keeping Art Of Photography Alive With His Vintage Box Camera

Jaipur: For the present generation growing up in the era of cell phone cameras and selfies, it might come as a surprise if they were told about the old art of getting photographs clicked by vintage cameras. Yet one can experience this vintage charm from Tikamchand Pahari, who sits outside the Hawa Mahal and continues to click photographs from a box camera dating back to the princely era. In the process, he has been preserving India's traditional art of photography. His camera stands as a living document of history, culture and heritage.

Tikamchand has been clicking photographs in front of the Hawa Mahal for nearly five decades. Although he took up the profession in 1980, his connection to this art dates back to childhood, as he inherited this camera that was first used by his grandfather and then his father.

He claims that his box camera dates back to 1860 and says proudly, "The camera's magical eye still captures images just as it did years ago."

The most remarkable feature of his camera is that it also serves as a miniature darkroom. The negative is created within the camera, and a black and white photograph is processed through a chemical process.

Tikamchand pointed out, "Unlike modern cameras, it doesn't require a computer, printer or editing software. The entire process is done manually. A person is seated in front of the camera to decide the frame. Then the photo is exposed and developed within the camera to create the final print in seven to eight minutes."

Tikamchand says that his camera produces natural images, eliminating any artificial editing or filtering. While the digital prints tend to fade, he claims that the prints developed through his camera have a much longer life. This is why many people still consider taking photos with this traditional camera a special experience.

His camera remains the first choice of foreign tourists who carefully observe the entire process, film it and see it as India's ‘living heritage’. He believes that the culture of preserving traditional arts and historical techniques is stronger abroad.