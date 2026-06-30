This Jaipur Centenarian Has Been Quenching Thirst Of People For Last Two Decades
102-year-old Resham Devi can be seen sitting at the Jal Bhavan water kiosk in Hasanpura offering water to the people as she defines humanity
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Jaipur: Displaying an unparalleled zeal to serve, a centenarian has been quenching the thirst of the people in Hasanpura locality of Jaipur. Resham Devi, who is fondly addressed as Amma, is 102 years of age and can be seen sitting at the water kiosk of Jal Bhawan.
Despite her old age, she still leaves her home every morning to serve water to the passersby, employees of the Railway and Water Department and others with her own hands. With a smile on her face, a friendly demeanor and an amazing spirit of service, she defines humanity.
Born in 1924 in Sikandra of Dausa district, Resham Devi's life was full of struggles, but she never gave up in the face of circumstances. Her husband worked in a textile mill in Ahmedabad and had died of a heart attack around 55 years ago, leaving the responsibility of raising three young children on her shoulders.
Initially, she returned to her village with them but did not find employment there. She moved to Jaipur and raised the children under difficult circumstances while educating them and helping them stand on their own feet. Presently, her eldest son is 70 years old and retired from the police, while the other two sons are engaged in other professions.
She explained, “I find true joy in serving people. While living in Hasanpura, I get Rs 100 as old-age pension. I began serving water at the Jal Bhavan's kiosk and 20 years have passed in no time.”
The Jal Bhavan staff also support her in this service and pay her Rs 2,000 a month which helps her survive. Sometimes, people who drink water also leave a small amount for her.
Remarkably, even at the age of 102, Resham Devi claims to be completely healthy. She has no ailment and her memory remains as good as ever. She arrives at Jal Bhavan every morning except on the days when there is a holiday for Jal Bhavan employees and serves the people throughout the day. Regardless of the weather, whether it's winter, summer, or rainy, she always makes it a point to be there.
For her, everyone coming to drink water is like family. “I talk to everyone, laugh and joke. Knowing how people are doing brings joy. This is my biggest income. I have a warm relationship with everyone,” she said.
Railway employees working at Jaipur Railway Station that is adjacent to Jal Bhavan, also often come to the tap where she sits.
One of the Railway employees, Sugreev Singh disclosed that he has been visiting Jal Bhavan regularly for the past five years. “I come not just to drink water but also to meet Amma. She always serves water with a smile. Seeing her enthusiasm at 102 inspires me. I can't resist meeting and talking to her at least once a day,” he said.
Similarly, Dashrath Ram, another regular at Jal Bhavan said that he often sits under the shade of a tree in Jal Bhavan premises and drinks water from Resham Devi's hands. “Her affection and friendly demeanor win everyone's hearts,” he underlined.
Visitors to Jal Bhavan say they've witnessed Resham Devi serving with this same dedication for the past two decades. She is an inspiration for society. At a time when people struggle to find time for themselves amid their hectic routines, this centenarian is imparting a valuable lesson to society through her selfless service. The water she serves not only quenches thirst but also conveys a message of humanity, belonging and service. The tap at Jal Bhavan has emerged as a centre of compassion and inspiration.
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