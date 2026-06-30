ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Jaipur Centenarian Has Been Quenching Thirst Of People For Last Two Decades

Jaipur: Displaying an unparalleled zeal to serve, a centenarian has been quenching the thirst of the people in Hasanpura locality of Jaipur. Resham Devi, who is fondly addressed as Amma, is 102 years of age and can be seen sitting at the water kiosk of Jal Bhawan.

Despite her old age, she still leaves her home every morning to serve water to the passersby, employees of the Railway and Water Department and others with her own hands. With a smile on her face, a friendly demeanor and an amazing spirit of service, she defines humanity.

Born in 1924 in Sikandra of ​​Dausa district, Resham Devi's life was full of struggles, but she never gave up in the face of circumstances. Her husband worked in a textile mill in Ahmedabad and had died of a heart attack around 55 years ago, leaving the responsibility of raising three young children on her shoulders.

Initially, she returned to her village with them but did not find employment there. She moved to Jaipur and raised the children under difficult circumstances while educating them and helping them stand on their own feet. Presently, her eldest son is 70 years old and retired from the police, while the other two sons are engaged in other professions.

She explained, “I find true joy in serving people. While living in Hasanpura, I get Rs 100 as old-age pension. I began serving water at the Jal Bhavan's kiosk and 20 years have passed in no time.”

The Jal Bhavan staff also support her in this service and pay her Rs 2,000 a month which helps her survive. Sometimes, people who drink water also leave a small amount for her.