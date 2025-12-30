ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Gaya Sculptor Can Make Less Than An Inch To 20 Feet Tall Statues

Gaya: A sculptor in Gaya has the skill to make stone statues that are less than an inch in height to those that are 20 feet tall. He has also been making wooden statues up to seven feet tall.

Vijay Kumar is renowned for his sculptures that include statues of Lord Buddha, Vishnupad Temple and other deities, along with those of great men. His works are exported to various parts of India and even abroad. He has overshadowed his father, Birju Lal Choudhary, in creativity after learning the sculpting skills from him.

A proud Birju told ETV Bharat, “Vijay had a passion for sculpture since childhood. He was carving stone chips from the age of five, and at the age of 10, he carved my face on wood. He is so adept at making small sculptures that other artisans have learned the intricacies of sculpture from him. He became a mentor to other sculptors at a young age."

Different sculptures made by Vijay Kumar from Gaya. (ETV Bharat)

Vijay hails from Khukri village of Khijrasarai block of Gaya. He carves statues along the main road at a short distance from the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. He can be seen sitting on the roadside carving stone and wood with his hands. He doesn't have a large shop, but instead, he sets up a cart near his workplace.

"I came from Raniganj in Gaya with my parents to visit the Bodh Gaya temple. I liked a small statue of Lord Buddha and bought it for Rs 100 from the cart. I like keeping statues at home," said a tourist, Preeti Kumari.

Mini Buddha sculptures by Vijay Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Vijay explained that it takes a day to make an eight-inch statue, while statues smaller than one inch are made more quickly. He said that he can make 10 statues in a day.

His cart is filled with exquisite sculptures that include statues of Lord Buddha and other deities ranging from less than an inch to 5 feet tall. He is known as ‘Ghote Murtikaar’ in the area because he carves stone and wood sculptures of all sizes.