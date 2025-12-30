This Gaya Sculptor Can Make Less Than An Inch To 20 Feet Tall Statues
Vijay Kumar's cart is filled with sculptures that include statues of Lord Buddha and other deities, ranging from less than an inch to 5 feet.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 8:14 PM IST|
Updated : December 30, 2025 at 8:23 PM IST
Gaya: A sculptor in Gaya has the skill to make stone statues that are less than an inch in height to those that are 20 feet tall. He has also been making wooden statues up to seven feet tall.
Vijay Kumar is renowned for his sculptures that include statues of Lord Buddha, Vishnupad Temple and other deities, along with those of great men. His works are exported to various parts of India and even abroad. He has overshadowed his father, Birju Lal Choudhary, in creativity after learning the sculpting skills from him.
A proud Birju told ETV Bharat, “Vijay had a passion for sculpture since childhood. He was carving stone chips from the age of five, and at the age of 10, he carved my face on wood. He is so adept at making small sculptures that other artisans have learned the intricacies of sculpture from him. He became a mentor to other sculptors at a young age."
Vijay hails from Khukri village of Khijrasarai block of Gaya. He carves statues along the main road at a short distance from the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. He can be seen sitting on the roadside carving stone and wood with his hands. He doesn't have a large shop, but instead, he sets up a cart near his workplace.
"I came from Raniganj in Gaya with my parents to visit the Bodh Gaya temple. I liked a small statue of Lord Buddha and bought it for Rs 100 from the cart. I like keeping statues at home," said a tourist, Preeti Kumari.
Vijay explained that it takes a day to make an eight-inch statue, while statues smaller than one inch are made more quickly. He said that he can make 10 statues in a day.
His cart is filled with exquisite sculptures that include statues of Lord Buddha and other deities ranging from less than an inch to 5 feet tall. He is known as ‘Ghote Murtikaar’ in the area because he carves stone and wood sculptures of all sizes.
Vijay could not pursue higher education after intermediate because of poverty. His father, Birju, also worked as a sculptor, but his work was not appreciated at that time.
A Buddhist monk who purchased a statue from Vijay related, “He sells statues on a cart and makes idols that one wants within a few hours. I bought a large-sized idol of Lord Buddha from him earlier. Today, I bought a smaller one-inch idol. I have known him for a long time. I keep coming to Bodh Gaya from Ladakh.”
Vijay shared that he has made statues for the Tourism Department, as well. He said that the price of his statues ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 5 lakh. His statues have been taken to places like Tibet, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and America.
“I have never publicised my work. The statues were purchased by tourists from Bodh Gaya or from my home. Just a month ago, a person from England had got a statue of his father made for Rs 1 lakh," he shared.
Vijay explained that sculpting is not an easy task, as stones are carved with precision. The larger statues are somewhat less eye-straining, but the smaller ones put a lot of strain on the eyes. He does all the work by hand, using old techniques and iron tools to carve the stones.
"Right now, there's a high demand for one-inch statues of Lord Buddha because people use them in garlands. People tie the statues using a thread and wear them around their necks. Everyone from Buddhist monks to tourists buys at least a small statue," Vijay said.
He doesn't need to source the stones from other states to create smaller statues. He sources black stone from Katti village and other locations in Gaya. It is only for the larger statues that he has to get stones from Hazaribagh along with Chunar, Jaipur and Rajnagar in Rajasthan.
Vijay also makes wooden statues and idols, which people buy for their homes and prayer rooms.
Since Bodh Gaya is associated with Lord Buddha, his statues are in great demand. Diplomats visiting the city are also gifted with statues of Lord Buddha. Although Vijay’s creations have landed in several countries, he has not received any support or recognition from the Bihar government yet.
“I've been doing this work in Bodh Gaya for the past 12 years. During the tourist season, I sell sculptures worth over Rs 2 lakh every month, and for the rest of the time I earn Rs 60000 to Rs 70,000 per month,” he said.
The statues placed on his cart range from Rs 100 to Rs 20,000. He is happy with his life. His only regret is not being able to pursue higher education. He feels that if he were more educated, he would have benefited more from this craft. He is making efforts to learn spoken English, which will help him communicate properly with foreign visitors.