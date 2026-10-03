ETV Bharat / offbeat

Assam's Bamboo Artist Mohan Saikia Is Taking His Craft To New Heights Through Innovative Ideas

Moran (Dibrugarh): There is an Assamese proverb, ‘Barir Dhapare Jati Baah Ajupi, Xio Mor Xohudor Bhai’ that translates to ‘A single clump of bamboo in my boundary is like a brother born of my own mother…’ It exemplifies the importance of bamboo in Assamese social life, where it is considered a brother and a family member. This sentiment is being echoed across the globe by Mohan Saikia, a renowned bamboo and cane artist from Bokota Nath Village located on the border of Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of the state.

He disclosed that although people of the region traditionally made standard bamboo items, he decided to step away from those norms and tried making something new.

Having seen traditional bamboo furniture being crafted since his childhood, Saikia began learning this skill. Every year, bamboo products worth crores of rupees are sold from the Bokota region.

This artist has successfully built a market for bamboo products in Assam and is now attempting to revive this craft by providing training to the younger generation.

He has also created books or texts made of bamboo where he has written Assamese scriptures like 'Borgeet', 'Gunamala', and some Ahom literature on a particular type of bamboo bark.

Saikia has earned nationwide acclaim by creating various unconventional products using bamboo and cane. These include all types of household goods such as sofas, chairs, tables, agricultural tools and cultural artefacts, besides highly attractive bamboo shirts, hats, briefcases, bags and pens.

"Instead of making traditional items like the dola (winnowing tray), chaloni (sieve), khorahi (basket) and japi (traditional hat), I have managed to create over a hundred unique items including bamboo pens, flower vases, trays, shirts, dining sets, and chairs," he said.

Saikia earned public admiration by moving away from the easily available traditional bamboo items and introducing innovative ideas to create unique furniture. After gaining popularity for making bamboo products scientifically, he started a bamboo enterprise at his home.

Books made of bamboo (ETV Bharat)

Apart from becoming self-reliant through this venture, he runs free training programmes at his home to spark interest in the younger generation toward this craft. Many young men and women trained by him have now set up their own independent bamboo manufacturing units in different parts of the state and have become self-reliant.

"Various government departments, as well as institutions across India, have turned their focus toward this craft ever since new techniques were applied. Both the government and other institutions are organizing training camps for bamboo product manufacturing. The younger generation participating in these training camps seems highly enthusiastic about this craft," he said.

Emphasising that the bamboo craft industry has a bright future, Saikia underlined, "The new generation must keep the bamboo craft alive by adapting to the changing times. Today, in 2026, working with the methods used in the 1960s will not yield results. People will only accept it and it can only capture the market if it carries a modern touch. While I continue to make traditional items, the public has embraced my work because I create innovative new products. Though I have been familiar with bamboo craft since birth, I have spent about 20 years brainstorming and crafting modern, contemporary items like bamboo 'Xorai' (offering trays), Rang Ghar and Kareng Ghar models, sofas, and divans."

Books made of bamboo (ETV Bharat)

The books written by him on bamboo have been a novelty that has captured the imagination of the people. "This task is extremely difficult. When I firmly decided to prepare a bamboo book and began working on it, I failed initially. After trying for several years, I succeeded. I, who once thought of writing a single book, have now crafted nearly 200 bamboo books and completed writing various pieces of literature. The outer layer of a large species of bamboo is scientifically processed to make it suitable for a book. People from both India and abroad have come to see these books,” he said.

He conveyed that there is an excellent market for Assam's bamboo craft that has grown significantly. “In the coming days, bamboo craft will successfully capture a great share of the market. However, the manufactured goods must be contemporary, and their design styles must be unique. Bamboo craft will play a vital role in Assam's economy," he said.

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