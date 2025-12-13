ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Calligraphy Artist Creates Lord Ganesha Using Alphabets Of Any Name In Just 24 Seconds

Belonging to Sangli in Maharashtra, Chandrakant is the only calligraphy artist in the country who creates images of Lord Ganesha using the alphabets of people’s names. What makes his work extraordinary is not just the concept, but the way he executes it. He has so far created thousands of distinct Ganesha images in a single day, each one formed through calligraphy painting using a different name.

Indore: Many people write their names in stylish fonts, though not many can transform any name into Lord Ganesha's form. But with a few swift strokes of his pen, calligraphy artist Chandrakant Keshav creates the image of Lord Ganesha, entirely from the alphabets of any given name. These days he is creating waves through his talent, captivating audiences in Indore and leaving onlookers amazed at the speed and precision of the art.

Recently, Chandrakant demonstrated his skill at a national workshop of neurologists and neurophysicians held in Indore. Speaking about his journey, Chandrakant said, "I have been practising this art for the past 14 years. It takes me just 19 to 24 seconds." He is probably the only such artist who has created 100 calligraphy images of Lord Ganesha in an hour.

Chandrakant attributes his success to divine grace. “I believe, I have received this art as a gift from God. Unless Lord Ganesha blesses, this art would not have been possible. Wherever I travel, I create Ganesha images using people’s names, and the happiness on their faces gives me immense satisfaction,” he adds.

He uses a special pen designed for calligraphy to create the calligraphic images. Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Chandrakant’s journey is that he has never received any formal training in calligraphy. He neither attended a course nor had a mentor. Instead, he honed his skills through years of self-practice, experimenting with writing and drawing using a pen.

Today, Chandrakant has achieved the rare distinction of creating a personalised calligraphy art, which he does free of cost. His generosity, combined with his rare artistic ability, continues to astonish people wherever he goes.