Thiruvananthapuram Accident Victim's Family Turns Grief Into Hope; Malappuram Man Gets New Lease Of Life
Decision of deceased Amal Babu's family gave new life to six persons, who received his organs including heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas.
Ernakulam: “Amal may be gone but his heart still beats inside me,” said a tearful Ajmal of Ponnani in Malappuram as he was discharged from Lisie Hospital in Kochi after two weeks of undergoing a life-saving heart transplant.
Ajmal’s new heart came from 25-year-old Amal Babu of Thiruvananthapuram, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident. His family’s decision to donate his organs, giving new life to six persons.
“The decision of that family saved my life. Thanks to Amal’s family who was ready to donate the organs despite their unbearable pain. Thanks to the government for providing the helicopter and also to the police for their coordination. Thanks to God too,” said 33-year-old Ajmal while summing up the spirit of the moment.
On October 16, a medical team from Lisie Hospital that was led by Dr. Jacob Abraham, Dr. Jeevesh Thomas, Dr. Joe Joseph and Dr. Arun George, travelled to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to retrieve Amal’s heart.
The heart was airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram via an air ambulance at 1:30 pm and reached Bolgatty Grand Hyatt in Kochi by 2:10 pm. With a Green Corridor facilitated by the Police, the organ reached Lisie Hospital within four minutes allowing the doctors to begin the transplant surgery without any delay.
The complex procedure was led by Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram and Dr. Rony Mathew Kadavil.
Dr. Jose Chacko said, “Ajmal’s surgery went exceptionally well. He did not even require a blood transfusion, and his recovery has been smooth.”
He also lauded the efforts of Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTO), the state government and law enforcement agencies for their flawless coordination.
Ajmal had suffered a major heart attack earlier this year while working abroad that led to severe heart failure. On the advice of the doctors, he returned home to consult the cardiac specialists at Lisie Hospital.
Under the supervision of Hospital Director Father Paul Karedan, Ajmal was discharged on Thursday.
“Organ donation, which had almost stopped for some time, has now regained momentum,” the Director noted.
Though Amal’s life was cut short in a tragic accident on October 12, his generosity continues to live on. His heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas were among the organs donated to six recipients across the state with Ajmal being one of them.
“Amal’s family turned their grief into a gift of life. Their compassion has given hope to many.” said Dr. Jose Chacko.
Ajmal left the hospital surrounded by the doctors, nurses and staff that had gathered to see him off.
