Thiruvananthapuram Accident Victim's Family Turns Grief Into Hope; Malappuram Man Gets New Lease Of Life

Ernakulam: “Amal may be gone but his heart still beats inside me,” said a tearful Ajmal of Ponnani in Malappuram as he was discharged from Lisie Hospital in Kochi after two weeks of undergoing a life-saving heart transplant.

Ajmal’s new heart came from 25-year-old Amal Babu of Thiruvananthapuram, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident. His family’s decision to donate his organs, giving new life to six persons.

“The decision of that family saved my life. Thanks to Amal’s family who was ready to donate the organs despite their unbearable pain. Thanks to the government for providing the helicopter and also to the police for their coordination. Thanks to God too,” said 33-year-old Ajmal while summing up the spirit of the moment.

On October 16, a medical team from Lisie Hospital that was led by Dr. Jacob Abraham, Dr. Jeevesh Thomas, Dr. Joe Joseph and Dr. Arun George, travelled to KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to retrieve Amal’s heart.

The heart was airlifted from Thiruvananthapuram via an air ambulance at 1:30 pm and reached Bolgatty Grand Hyatt in Kochi by 2:10 pm. With a Green Corridor facilitated by the Police, the organ reached Lisie Hospital within four minutes allowing the doctors to begin the transplant surgery without any delay.

The complex procedure was led by Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram and Dr. Rony Mathew Kadavil.

Dr. Jose Chacko said, “Ajmal’s surgery went exceptionally well. He did not even require a blood transfusion, and his recovery has been smooth.”