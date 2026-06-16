ETV Bharat / offbeat

Thirteen Years After Kedarnath Disaster, Rambara Lives On In The Hearts Of Pilgrims

Rudraprayag: Thirteen years after the Kedarnath disaster, Rambara — the midway point of the Kedarnath trek from Gaurikund — continues to stay alive in the memory of survivors. Although the Yatra has seen a transformation since then in terms of modern facilities, robust arrangements and new stops that have made the pilgrimage safer, nothing has been able to wipe off the memory of Rambara from the memory of those who survived the disaster, and those who held stakes there.

Rambara used to be the most prominent, vibrant and important stop on the Kedarnath Yatra route. It lies deserted today.

The Kedarnath disaster was triggered by the heavy rains on June 16-17 in 2013, causing a spate in all the rivers and streams that flow on both sides of the temple, including Mandakini and Saraswati. The floodwaters behind the Kedarnath temple wreaked havoc the intervening night of June 16-17, claiming numerous lives, while also damaging many buildings in the area.

Scientists later revealed that the Kedarnath disaster was caused by a catastrophic combination of meteorological, hydrological and environmental factors, primarily an unprecedentedly early and intense cloudburst that triggered sudden, massive glacial snowmelt and a glacial lake burst. The moraine-dammed Chorabari lake located above Kedarnath breached, causing immense damage.

It is believed that around 10,000 people were in Kedar Valley at the time. Even after 13 years, the exact death toll remains unknown. However, officially, approximately 4,400 people were killed, or went missing.

According to government figures, nine national highways, 35 state highways, 86 motor bridges along with 172 small and large bridges were washed away. This resulted in the loss of communication to over 4,200 villages in the Kedar Valley. Rambara suffered the most damage.

Before 2013, Rambara was a favourite resting place for most pilgrims traveling on foot from Gaurikund to Kedarnath. Dozens of hotels, dhabas, shops, dharamshalas and other facilities provided ample accommodation for the travelers. The entire area was bustling with pilgrims, the movement of horses and mules and the local merchants.

It was not just a stopover but also a social and cultural hub where pilgrims from various parts met, shared experiences and forged close bonds with the local population. The local economy also depended heavily on this stopover.