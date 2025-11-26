ETV Bharat / offbeat

Thirst For Knowledge! 73-Year-Old Psychiatrist Completes 73 Courses, Becoming an Inspiration for Youth

Rajamahendravaram: Proving that age is just a number, Dr Karri Ramma Reddy, a noted psychiatrist from Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, has achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 73 courses at the age of 73.

He has only strengthened his thirst for knowledge with age. He is proving that learning has no age limit. For the past 40 years, he has treated education as a lifelong hobby, pursuing one course after another. Today, he has set a rare example and inspired the younger generation.

On Tuesday (November 25), during a meeting organised by his hospital, Dr Rama Reddy shared the details of his extraordinary academic journey. He explained that he has taken courses across a wide range of fields and has consistently sought to deepen his understanding of multiple subjects.

Reddy revealed that he completed 12 courses in a single semester through the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), the online learning platform run by India’s top IITs.

These courses spanned an impressive range of disciplines. Apart from psychiatry and psychology, he has also studied engineering, management, law, education, English literature, library science, yoga therapy, journalism, commerce, political science and several other fields. For each completed course, he received official certificates.