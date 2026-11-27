Think VIBGYOR, Think Mohammad Shafi Khan, The Srinagar Dyer Who Gives Pashmina Its Colour
For 40 years, Srinagar dyer Mohammad Shafi Khan has dyed pashmina shawls and yarn by hand, carrying on a trade he inherited.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:46 AM IST
By Parvez-ud-Din
Srinagar: As you enter the steam-filled dyeing workshop in Srinagar’s Eidgah neighbourhood, Mohammad Shafi Khan is half visible, for part of his body seems clouded by the vapour coming out of the boiling vats of coloured water. Getting a bit closer, and you can see him lowering pashmina shawls and yarn, dipping them to soak in until they take on the exact shade he wants.
A skilled craft he inherited from his father and grandfather, Khan, 55, has been doing this work for 40 years in the old family workshop that still continues to function. Today, as Khan keeps the family trade going, the workshop supports him and provides work for four to five others.
According to locals, there was a time when several dyeing units were operational in Srinagar’s old city, known as Shehr-e-Khas. With the passage of time and mechanisation, most of them closed, though a few like Khan's continue the work manually.
Getting the shade right
Mushtaq Ahmad Handoo has been coming to Khan’s dyeing workshop for about 35 years now. Trust, Handoo says, matters the most. This time, he has brought a shawl and wants it dyed in a particular shade and he is sure Khan would get it right.
"Whatever shade you ask for, whether it’s for a shawl or yarn, he gives you exactly that colour. There’s no difference at all,” says Handoo, who believes precision has kept him coming back to Khan.
Dyeing is an important part of Kashmir’s handicraft industry. The coloured yarn that comes out of workshops like Khan’s goes into shawls, carpets and other handmade goods. A woven pashmina shawl can also be brought in to be dyed in a shade chosen by its owner. For Khan, the work begins with getting that colour right before the yarn or shawl goes into the vat.
“The work looks easier than it is. The trick is to mix and match the right colours to get a shade you want,” Khan says. He works with a small set of basic colours, mixing them in carefully measured proportions to match what a customer has asked for. The dye goes into boiling water, and the yarn stays in the bath until it takes on the desired shade. He works out the quantities according to the number of pashmina shawls in a batch or the weight of the yarn.
A family trade through changing times
Khan has seen parts of the process change over the years. "There was a time when heating water relied on wood or oil to fire the stoves. Now gas (LPG) has come as an option. Chemical dyes have also taken the place of colours once prepared from natural herbs. The customer still comes with a particular shade in mind, and I calculate how much to mix and how long to leave the yarn or shawl in the bath," explains Khan.
The trade is part of a long tradition of dyeing in South Asia, practised on cotton, silk, wool and other fabrics, as well as on yarn. In Kashmir, it remains closely tied to the making of pashmina shawls, including those dyed after weaving.
Khan recently received a State Award for his work. For a man who learned a trade practised by two generations of his family before him, the recognition has given him another reason to keep at it. “Receiving this honour is a matter of pride for me. It has encouraged me and given me fresh motivation to carry the old craft forward,” says Khan as he hurries to check on a hank that is taken out of the boiling cauldron.
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