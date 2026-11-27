ETV Bharat / offbeat

Think VIBGYOR, Think Mohammad Shafi Khan, The Srinagar Dyer Who Gives Pashmina Its Colour

Mohammad Shafi Khan getting the dye ready ( ETV Bharat )

By Parvez-ud-Din

Srinagar: As you enter the steam-filled dyeing workshop in Srinagar’s Eidgah neighbourhood, Mohammad Shafi Khan is half visible, for part of his body seems clouded by the vapour coming out of the boiling vats of coloured water. Getting a bit closer, and you can see him lowering pashmina shawls and yarn, dipping them to soak in until they take on the exact shade he wants.

A skilled craft he inherited from his father and grandfather, Khan, 55, has been doing this work for 40 years in the old family workshop that still continues to function. Today, as Khan keeps the family trade going, the workshop supports him and provides work for four to five others. Mohammad Shafi Khan, The Srinagar Dyer Who Gives Pashmina Its Colour (ETV Bharat) According to locals, there was a time when several dyeing units were operational in Srinagar’s old city, known as Shehr-e-Khas. With the passage of time and mechanisation, most of them closed, though a few like Khan's continue the work manually. Getting the shade right Mushtaq Ahmad Handoo has been coming to Khan’s dyeing workshop for about 35 years now. Trust, Handoo says, matters the most. This time, he has brought a shawl and wants it dyed in a particular shade and he is sure Khan would get it right. Mohammad Shafi Khan, the man who lends colours to the yarn (ETV Bharat) The dyeing process begins (ETV Bharat) "Whatever shade you ask for, whether it’s for a shawl or yarn, he gives you exactly that colour. There’s no difference at all,” says Handoo, who believes precision has kept him coming back to Khan.