They Extract Gold From Boli River Risking Their Lives

Yamunanagar: Boli River, a tributary of the Som River, is famous for yielding gold particles in Yamunanagar of Haryana. It is said that when the river reaches Yamunanagar, which is located on the foothills of the adjoining Himachal Pradesh, the silt brought by it after erosion activity in the hills often carries particles of gold.

There are around 250 people engaged in the extraction of this gold for their livelihood. There are days when they can extract up to 1.5 grams of gold, while they may not get anything for several days.

Those involved in gold attraction disclosed that this vocation becomes very risky during the rainy season, and they put their lives at risk in the hope of getting some gold.

Yamunanagar district lies on the Haryana-Himachal Pradesh border, and the Boli River flows through it on its journey from Himachal. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Manakpur village involved in gold extraction from the riverbed told ETV Bharat, "Ever since I came to my senses, I have been seeing that gold flow from the mountains of Himachal into the Boli River. During the rainy season, the soil from the mountains gets eroded and flows into this river, and it carries gold particles along with the sand. There are many families earning their livelihood by extracting it."

He went on to disclose, "The place where we extract gold is the border of ​​Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. People from many villages around here are experts in extracting gold. However, it takes years to learn this skill because sand particles are also shiny like gold. It is very difficult to distinguish between the two. After many years of hard work, we learn to extract gold from sand, and it becomes our livelihood. There are many such villages nearby, in which about 250 people are involved in extracting gold."

Stating that he has been at the job for the last 35 years, Naresh said that he learnt the skill from his father and grandfather. He said that he is the fifth generation of the family involved in this work.

He disclosed that when there is no gold to be found in the Boli River, he goes to the Ganges and Sutlej to extract gold where he works for some months