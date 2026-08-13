ETV Bharat / offbeat

Theatre Exponent From Gaya Works With Children In Areas That Were Once Naxalism Hotbeds

Shambhu Prasad ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: A theatre exponent from Gaya is now using the medium to generate awareness among the youth in the areas that were once hotbeds of Naxalism. Shambhu Prasad, who is fondly known as Shambhu Suman, exemplifies struggle and success. Facing adversity, he has carved a unique identity for himself, having won 50 national and one international award. Suman told ETV Bharat that he started pursuing theatre when he was a nursery student at Anand Marg Academy. He began with the play ‘Chacha Bhatija’. Later, while being in college, he was deeply moved by listening to the play ‘Loha Singh’ on the radio and decided to do something for the country and the literary world. He chose theatre as his medium. In 1989, he founded the cultural organization ‘Kala Jyoti’ with ten children after thoroughly studying Shakespeare, Premchand and Natya Shastra. On June 10, 1989, Suman presented his first play ‘Kya Karein’ at T-Model in Gaya. This play, written by Magahi playwright Krishna Murari Mishra, addressed the pressing issues facing educated unemployed youth. Shambhu Prasad (ETV Bharat) His journey has been full of ups and downs. He joined the National School of Drama (NSD) as a supervisor but resigned due to various reasons. His journey in theatre provided him with opportunities to perform on national stages in Allahabad, Delhi, Orissa, Cuttack and Patna. Seeing the disconnect between children and theatre, he began working as a trainer at Theatre in Education, a subsidiary of the NSD with a mission to make drama essential for children's education. Today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented it but schools lack sufficient teachers. "Today, every school needs drama education. Teachers are currently unavailable. Drama teachers are being brought in from other states. I have been creating a success story amidst my struggles," he disclosed. He disclosed that among the 94 awards received by him is Bihar's first ‘Nataka Shree’ award and an international honour given by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Denmark. Presently, he is a judge at various university and government events. Shambhu Suman is a recipient of 94 awards that include 50 national and one international honour (ETV Bharat) Suman explained that organizes a summer camp every year to train children for free and has trained over 5,000 children. His larger mission is to train 1,000 children at a time.