Theatre Exponent From Gaya Works With Children In Areas That Were Once Naxalism Hotbeds
Shambhu Suman is a recipient of 94 awards that include 50 national and one international honour, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST|
Updated : August 13, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Gaya: A theatre exponent from Gaya is now using the medium to generate awareness among the youth in the areas that were once hotbeds of Naxalism. Shambhu Prasad, who is fondly known as Shambhu Suman, exemplifies struggle and success. Facing adversity, he has carved a unique identity for himself, having won 50 national and one international award.
Suman told ETV Bharat that he started pursuing theatre when he was a nursery student at Anand Marg Academy. He began with the play ‘Chacha Bhatija’. Later, while being in college, he was deeply moved by listening to the play ‘Loha Singh’ on the radio and decided to do something for the country and the literary world. He chose theatre as his medium.
In 1989, he founded the cultural organization ‘Kala Jyoti’ with ten children after thoroughly studying Shakespeare, Premchand and Natya Shastra. On June 10, 1989, Suman presented his first play ‘Kya Karein’ at T-Model in Gaya. This play, written by Magahi playwright Krishna Murari Mishra, addressed the pressing issues facing educated unemployed youth.
His journey has been full of ups and downs. He joined the National School of Drama (NSD) as a supervisor but resigned due to various reasons. His journey in theatre provided him with opportunities to perform on national stages in Allahabad, Delhi, Orissa, Cuttack and Patna. Seeing the disconnect between children and theatre, he began working as a trainer at Theatre in Education, a subsidiary of the NSD with a mission to make drama essential for children's education.
Today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented it but schools lack sufficient teachers.
"Today, every school needs drama education. Teachers are currently unavailable. Drama teachers are being brought in from other states. I have been creating a success story amidst my struggles," he disclosed.
He disclosed that among the 94 awards received by him is Bihar's first ‘Nataka Shree’ award and an international honour given by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Denmark. Presently, he is a judge at various university and government events.
Suman explained that organizes a summer camp every year to train children for free and has trained over 5,000 children. His larger mission is to train 1,000 children at a time.
"In one programme, 609 children were presented as Gandhi in a 7 km long road march. This was historic in itself. After coming to the stage, I bow to the soil, I feel as if I am repaying a debt to my soil for whatever it has given me. It has decorated me with so many awards. I teach the children the art of theatre so that they can develop in all aspects. This brings me immense joy," he said.
Recalling his own journey, he said, "When I first entered the All India Multilingual Competition, I didn't receive any awards. I asked the judges why I didn't win and they presented me with my marksheet. I realized that the story was perfect but I lacked the costumes and makeup. I then began working on these aspects as well."
Taking everything into consideration while entering the competition for the second time, he won eight awards and a lot of respect. His journey towards winning awards began in Allahabad. He added that this journey wasn't easy. He used to save pocket money to pay for the train tickets.
"I used to walk to the college to save my money and arrange for the train tickets, food and drink. I lived a life of great hardship and even today my situation is not very good. If the government does not provide funds from time to time, then I will not be able to stage plays not only in every corner of the country but even in my own city," Suman shared.
He rued the pitiable state of Gaya's Jawahar Town Hall and Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium and said that he has practised in all sorts of places including the homes of people and Gandhi Mandap while trying to teach the children. He believes that drama develops personality, character and national spirit leading to social unity. It can re-create patriots in the country.
He shared that he has toured Turkey, Dubai and most recently, Vietnam to perform and explore international cultural heritage and art. He adopted Vietnam's famous ‘pocket show’ format, which is presented at a very fast pace. Suman created a new pocket show while incorporating influences from Rajasthan's Ghoomar dance and delivered impressive performances.
Suman is known for making remarkable use of expressions and ‘Ek Aansoo Abhinaya’ technique in his work. He has produced silent plays like ‘Pakda Gaya Chor’ and ‘Mitti Hamaar Hai’ using only body language, music and lighting. He has received national acclaim and awards for this unique experiment. He has also staged plays like ‘Pahan Pooja Hari Mile’.
"There are two types of children. Some talk a lot and some talk less. I perform dialogue-based drama with those who talk less and change their habits. And for those who talk a lot, I make them habituated to silence. I try to change their personality. I use drama in different ways with children, so that their mental development continues. I use their brain in one place, not 10," he underlined.
Recognising his outstanding work, the NSD and renowned German organization 'Creative Veera' have collaborated with him to conduct workshops. Furthermore, ‘Happy Science by Navy’ from Japan has also collaborated with him. International experts frequently visit Gaya to observe his innovative experiments, providing local children with global experience.
In December 2022, a renowned German playwright was stunned to see Suman produce a play in just 10 days with his meticulous approach.
He disclosed that he has acted in Bhojpuri film ‘Hum Hain Baahubali’ but left the glamour of films because he didn't see genuine respect for artists there. He feels that films were more about commercial pressure, bullying and the competition to sell tickets than creativity. This was not his cup of tea.
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