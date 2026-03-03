The Woman Who Rewrote Odisha’s Rice Story: Mira Kar’s 30-Year Journey In Science & Service
For three decades, Mira Kar has transformed Odisha’s rice research, developing climate-resilient, pest-resistant varieties while breaking barriers as one of the state’s pioneering women scientists.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 11:17 AM IST
By Sanjib Kumar Ray
Bhubaneswar: It was 1980s. A few women entered into the field of agricultural science and Mira Kar was the first to walk into paddy fields instead of conventional professions. Today, three decades later, she stands as one of Odisha’s pioneering rice scientists at the National Rice Research Institute (formerly Central Rice Research Institute), Asia’s largest rice research centre.
On the occasion of Women’s Day, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kar reflects not just on her scientific journey but on how consistent efforts, family support and a deep-rooted connection to farming shaped her life’s work.
Growing up in a family that sustained through agriculture, Kar always felt drawn to the soil. But it was the low representation of women in agricultural science that made her resolve stronger to pursue the subject.
“When I was in school, science was progressing rapidly, but very few women were entering agricultural research. I took that as a challenge,” she recalls.
She enrolled at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), later qualifying for the Agricultural Research Service. In 1995, she was posted to the Central Rice Research Centre in Cuttack. That posting marked the beginning of her lifelong association with rice research.
When she joined as a rice breeder, acceptance of women in the field was limited. Because it was often considered a man's bastion.
“At the beginning of my career, women were not allowed to enter this field easily. Acceptance was low. I had to prove myself through my work,” she says.
Thirty years later, the scenario has changed. Young women are increasingly entering agricultural research. “People’s mentality has changed and even the approach,” she observes.
Among her many scientific contributions, three varieties remain closest to her heart - CR-Dhan 317, CR-Dhan 805 and CR-Dhan 809. These varieties are unique for being resistant to roundworm infestation, which farmers in Odisha deal with every now and then, particularly in western Odisha.
By developing pest-resistant strains, Kar’s work has reduced crop loss and improved farmer confidence. “When farmers tell us about their success, that is the biggest reward,” she says.
Over the years, her institution has developed 194 improved paddy varieties, including drought-resistant, flood-tolerant, disease-resistant and high-yielding strains. Some varieties also address nutritional deficiencies, reflecting a shift toward combating malnutrition alongside boosting productivity.
Irregular rainfall and climate variability now pose major challenges to paddy cultivation. Dr. Kar and her team have responded by developing varieties suited for diverse climatic stresses like drought conditions, excess water and varying soil types.
“Farmers are facing multiple problems. We are developing varieties keeping in mind water, air and changing weather patterns, otherwise farmers will suffer for one thing or the other,” she explains.
With rural labour availability declining, her research also supports diversified and mechanisation-friendly rice systems, making cultivation easier and more sustainable.
Kar believes institutional support today is largely gender-neutral, but acknowledges that women often carry additional domestic responsibilities.
“Women have more responsibilities at home. But with family support, a woman can do anything,” she says, crediting her parents, in-laws and children for enabling her to balance professional and personal life. “I have not faced much issues because my family understood my work and they always stood by me,” she adds.
Interestingly, her childhood dream was to become an educator. “I always wanted to become a teacher,” she says. In many ways, she fulfilled that dream, mentoring young researchers while serving farmers across Odisha.
After decades in research, what keeps her going? “When I create something new, when something good comes from our institution, I feel my hard work has paid off,” she says.
For Mira Kar, empowerment is not symbolic. “International Women’s Day is not just one day. All our days are international days,” she asserts.
Her message to women and farmers alike is clear: prove yourself, move forward and take the country forward with you.
From a young girl who saw agriculture as a challenge to a scientist who reshaped Odisha’s rice landscape, Mira Kar’s journey is not just about crops , but about conviction rooted as deeply as the paddy she studies.
