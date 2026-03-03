ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Woman Who Rewrote Odisha’s Rice Story: Mira Kar’s 30-Year Journey In Science & Service

By Sanjib Kumar Ray

Bhubaneswar: It was 1980s. A few women entered into the field of agricultural science and Mira Kar was the first to walk into paddy fields instead of conventional professions. Today, three decades later, she stands as one of Odisha’s pioneering rice scientists at the National Rice Research Institute (formerly Central Rice Research Institute), Asia’s largest rice research centre.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kar reflects not just on her scientific journey but on how consistent efforts, family support and a deep-rooted connection to farming shaped her life’s work.

ETV Bharat's Sanjib Kumar Ray with Mira Kar (ETV Bharat)

Growing up in a family that sustained through agriculture, Kar always felt drawn to the soil. But it was the low representation of women in agricultural science that made her resolve stronger to pursue the subject.

“When I was in school, science was progressing rapidly, but very few women were entering agricultural research. I took that as a challenge,” she recalls.

She enrolled at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), later qualifying for the Agricultural Research Service. In 1995, she was posted to the Central Rice Research Centre in Cuttack. That posting marked the beginning of her lifelong association with rice research.

When she joined as a rice breeder, acceptance of women in the field was limited. Because it was often considered a man's bastion.

“At the beginning of my career, women were not allowed to enter this field easily. Acceptance was low. I had to prove myself through my work,” she says.

Thirty years later, the scenario has changed. Young women are increasingly entering agricultural research. “People’s mentality has changed and even the approach,” she observes.

Among her many scientific contributions, three varieties remain closest to her heart - CR-Dhan 317, CR-Dhan 805 and CR-Dhan 809. These varieties are unique for being resistant to roundworm infestation, which farmers in Odisha deal with every now and then, particularly in western Odisha.