ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Woman Who Learned To Write In Sand Now Teaches Bodh Gaya’s Women To Sign Their Names

Gaya: For women in Bakraur village, Malo Devi means the world. A teacher, who never went to school, yet, gathers women under a Peepal tree to teach them alphabets and lessons about how to make life easy by learning to read and write. After finishing their household work, the village women come with mats and notebooks and start writing as they raise voice loudly “Ka, Kha, Ga” and “A, B, C, D”. Those who learn letters and recognise those, also get set to learn how to do their signature without anyone's help.

Malo says she has taught more than 50 women the basics of reading and writing in Bakraur’s Mahadalit hamlet, near Bodh Gaya. "Another 30 to 35 are currently learning. By now I must have taught more than 200 children," says Malo who conducts the women’s classes without help from the government or an NGO.

The Woman Who Learned To Write In Sand Now Teaches Bodh Gaya’s Women To Sign Their Names (ETV Bharat)

More than 100 Manjhi-Musahar families live in the hamlet. When ETV Bharat team reached the village, about 15 to 20 women of different ages were attending Malo’s class beneath the tree. For many, learning to write their names has changed an ordinary but difficult part of life. They said dealing with forms, banks and officials has become a way lot easier.

Kailiya Devi, 45, says she can now sign her name, recognise several letters and is trying to identify English letters too. Earlier, she depended on others whenever a form had to be filled in or something written on a document.

“Since I learnt to write my name, my confidence has grown. It is difficult to explain why I could not study as a child, except that we belonged to a poor family. Our community’s condition is not good even today. You can imagine what it must have been like 40 years ago,” she says.

Rekha Devi recalls having to rely on bank employees or other visitors to fill in forms and help with her signature. Sometimes she waited for hours until someone was free. "But after learning to write my name and address from Malo, I am doing all my works single-handedly," she says.

The Woman Who Learned To Write In Sand Now Teaches Bodh Gaya’s Women To Sign Their Names (ETV Bharat)

Another learner Shekha Devi, describes gaining the confidence to speak outside her community. “Earlier, we spoke only Magadhi (also known as Magahi, an Indo-Aryan language used in this part of the country). We hesitated to speak Hindi. Because of Malo Devi, we now speak Hindi comfortably, without hesitation. We have no difficulty speaking to officials either,” she says.

The women arrive once their household work is done, bringing mats or sacks to sit on. Malo checks their homework before introducing a new letter. Sometimes she writes it in the sand and asks them to trace its shape with their fingers.

Shekha Kumari says marriage at a young age, domestic responsibilities, childcare and poverty had left her with no opportunity to study. Malo persuaded her and other women that it was still possible to begin.