The Woman Who Learned To Write In Sand Now Teaches Bodh Gaya’s Women To Sign Their Names
Denied schooling, Malo Devi taught herself letters in sand. She now helps women in a Bodh Gaya hamlet read and write, reports Sartaj Ahmad
Published : September 12, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
Gaya: For women in Bakraur village, Malo Devi means the world. A teacher, who never went to school, yet, gathers women under a Peepal tree to teach them alphabets and lessons about how to make life easy by learning to read and write. After finishing their household work, the village women come with mats and notebooks and start writing as they raise voice loudly “Ka, Kha, Ga” and “A, B, C, D”. Those who learn letters and recognise those, also get set to learn how to do their signature without anyone's help.
Malo says she has taught more than 50 women the basics of reading and writing in Bakraur’s Mahadalit hamlet, near Bodh Gaya. "Another 30 to 35 are currently learning. By now I must have taught more than 200 children," says Malo who conducts the women’s classes without help from the government or an NGO.
More than 100 Manjhi-Musahar families live in the hamlet. When ETV Bharat team reached the village, about 15 to 20 women of different ages were attending Malo’s class beneath the tree. For many, learning to write their names has changed an ordinary but difficult part of life. They said dealing with forms, banks and officials has become a way lot easier.
Kailiya Devi, 45, says she can now sign her name, recognise several letters and is trying to identify English letters too. Earlier, she depended on others whenever a form had to be filled in or something written on a document.
“Since I learnt to write my name, my confidence has grown. It is difficult to explain why I could not study as a child, except that we belonged to a poor family. Our community’s condition is not good even today. You can imagine what it must have been like 40 years ago,” she says.
Rekha Devi recalls having to rely on bank employees or other visitors to fill in forms and help with her signature. Sometimes she waited for hours until someone was free. "But after learning to write my name and address from Malo, I am doing all my works single-handedly," she says.
Another learner Shekha Devi, describes gaining the confidence to speak outside her community. “Earlier, we spoke only Magadhi (also known as Magahi, an Indo-Aryan language used in this part of the country). We hesitated to speak Hindi. Because of Malo Devi, we now speak Hindi comfortably, without hesitation. We have no difficulty speaking to officials either,” she says.
The women arrive once their household work is done, bringing mats or sacks to sit on. Malo checks their homework before introducing a new letter. Sometimes she writes it in the sand and asks them to trace its shape with their fingers.
Shekha Kumari says marriage at a young age, domestic responsibilities, childcare and poverty had left her with no opportunity to study. Malo persuaded her and other women that it was still possible to begin.
“Before and after marriage, household responsibilities never allowed us to study. We did not even know the letters. With children to raise and poverty gripping us, we could never imagine that we would learn to read and write. Malo Devi enlightened us and helped us learn alphabets. I have now learnt enough to teach my young children the basics,” she says.
Malo’s granddaughter-in-law, Usha Kumari, also learnt from her. Usha says she had never attended school before marrying into the family. Malo taught her first and then sent her to a school run by a local organisation. Usha has since passed her matriculation examination and now helps Malo teach other women. She hopes every woman in the hamlet will learn to read and write.
For 60-year-old Parvatiya Devi, education is essential to overcoming the community’s long-standing disadvantage. She says the women now understand its importance and are doing what they can to spread learning.
Malo’s own lessons began in Barsana village in Gaya district’s Tankuppa area. One of eight children, she grew up in a family where her father supported them by doing daily labour. Although the village had a school, poverty kept her out of it. Instead, her prime responsibility was to take cattle to graze.
Recollecting those days, Malo says, "I always wanted to learn. So on my way to the fields, I would stop near the school, listen to the teacher and look closely at other children’s books. Later, beside the river, I practised what I had seen and heard, tracing letters in the sand with my finger."
She asked older children and people who could read to check her writing. When they found a mistake, she tried again. Eventually, she learnt to write not only her own name but those of her parents and siblings.
“One day, a teacher came to our house. He saw the names on the wall I had scribbled and asked my mother who had written them. When she said her youngest daughter Malo had done it, he did not believe her at first. The family had just told him that nobody in the house was educated. He called me and asked me to write. When I showed him, he was very happy and advised me to go to school. I could not pay the fees, but he began teaching me alongside other children,” Malo recalls.
She was married young to Gauri Manjhi of Bakraur. Even now, she regrets missing out on a formal education. She believes it might have opened the way to a government job. Years after her marriage, seeing other women face the same difficulties, she decided to share what she knew.
“At first, I went from house to house, helping women recognise letters and teaching them to write. Now they come together to study in one place,” Malo says.
She also made sure her sons and daughters completed graduation. They now have private-sector jobs. Her family’s financial position, she says, remains modest, but educating her children has made a difference.
“I can go to an official or an institution and put forward my case. If an official asks me to submit my problems in writing, I do not have to look for someone to write it for me. I can write it there myself. Everyone should have at least that much knowledge. That is why I make every effort to share what I know,” she says.
Malo’s concern for education has also extended to a school building in the village. In 2015, she and her family repaired a dilapidated building that had housed a school for children of cattle herders. A local organisation now runs a school there, offering free education to Dalit and Mahadalit children. Malo says her family contributed their labour without payment after learning that the building could be used to teach children from their community.
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