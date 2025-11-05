ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Weekend Traffic Cop: Meet Hyderabad’s Software Engineer Who Manages The City Roads As A Responsibility

Hyderabad: For most people, weekends mean watching movies on OTT, biryani, or brunch. But for Lokendra Singh, Saturdays and Sundays mean more responsibilities. Sporting the orange traffic jacket with fluorescent strips, a cap and a whistle, he holds a megaphone in the middle of the road to handle the chaos.

A software engineer, Lokendra becomes the self-appointed “Traffic Man,” on weekends and guides vehicles, corrects violators, and campaigns for safer roads in Hyderabad, all without a paycheck.

Lokendra Singh (ETV Bharat)

“My hometown is Rajasthan. When my father shifted to Hyderabad for business, we came to the city and settled here. I learned driving at the age of 18, but that’s all they taught - how to steer but never on how to remain safe amidst traffic snarls or pace. That is when I decided to learn everything about road rules myself,” he says.

According to a NITI Aayog survey, nearly 80% of Indians are literate, but only 1.5% know traffic rules in the real sense. The numbers stunned him and he decided to change something.