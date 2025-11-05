The Weekend Traffic Cop: Meet Hyderabad’s Software Engineer Who Manages The City Roads As A Responsibility
Lokendra spends his weekends teaching people to follow stop lines, wear seat belts and abide by rules - and he loves every bit of it.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: For most people, weekends mean watching movies on OTT, biryani, or brunch. But for Lokendra Singh, Saturdays and Sundays mean more responsibilities. Sporting the orange traffic jacket with fluorescent strips, a cap and a whistle, he holds a megaphone in the middle of the road to handle the chaos.
A software engineer, Lokendra becomes the self-appointed “Traffic Man,” on weekends and guides vehicles, corrects violators, and campaigns for safer roads in Hyderabad, all without a paycheck.
“My hometown is Rajasthan. When my father shifted to Hyderabad for business, we came to the city and settled here. I learned driving at the age of 18, but that’s all they taught - how to steer but never on how to remain safe amidst traffic snarls or pace. That is when I decided to learn everything about road rules myself,” he says.
According to a NITI Aayog survey, nearly 80% of Indians are literate, but only 1.5% know traffic rules in the real sense. The numbers stunned him and he decided to change something.
So, in 2021, Lokendra joined the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) as a traffic volunteer, along with 15 like-minded people who decided to make it a movement to train people on traffic discipline.
Their weekends are now spent on Hyderabad’s busiest roads explaining stop lines, lane discipline, and telling people to stop honking.
“We conduct awareness camps across the city. We tell people why helmets should matter more to them than anyone else. We also tell them how to get in touch with ambulance service. Some listen to us but others smile sheepishly. But that is fine,” he says.
Even the Telangana Police have taken notice of the work Lokendra does. "Officers from traffic department consult our group for on-ground suggestions to manage traffic flow better. They have also given us appreciation certificates and awards, though that does not affect the way I do my work," he smiles.
“Traffic is like code. If you fix one bug, another could pop up anytime. But then you do not stop debugging, do we? It is just an effort to make cities safer,” Lokendra says standing somewhere near Jubilee Hills.
