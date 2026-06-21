The Unfettered Dream To Become Doctor: Handcuffed, Two Prisoners Appear In NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam In Bihar And Chhattisgarh
The two students accused in different cases were brought by police to the respective exam centers handcuffed leaving students and parents surprised.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Raipur/Sitamarhi: As nearly 23 lakh candidates appeared in the re-exam of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 on Sunday, unusual scenes were witnessed at two examination centers in Bihar's Sitamarhi and Chhattisgarh capital Raipur where two undertrial prisoners took the test with the dream of becoming doctors.
At the Kamala Girls' School in Sitamarhi, the inmate Afjad Ali, a resident of Kanhauli Bagaha village was brought by cops in handcuffs to appear in the prestigious medical entrance test capturing everyone's attention. The young man took the test amidst tight police security, leaving onlookers astonished.
The incarcerated examinee was brought to take the test following court permission. Students, parents, and the general public present at the center were surprised to see the unusual examinee. Afjad is currently lodged in the Sitamarhi Divisional Jail in connection with an assault case. He had applied for NEET—the country's largest medical entrance exam—before being sent to jail. His exam center was designated at Kamala Girls' School in Dumra. As the exam date approached, Afjad Ali petitioned the court for permission to appear for the test, leading to a significant court ruling.
After a detailed hearing, the court granted him permission to take the exam. Following the court's order, the district administration and police department ensured the necessary security arrangements. On Sunday, at the scheduled time, Afjad was brought directly from the jail to the exam center under police supervision to ensure his academic year would not be wasted.
Strict security arrangements were put in place at the examination center premises to prevent any untoward incident. Sadar SDPO Rajiv Kumar Singh was personally present at the center, closely monitoring the entire operation.
Police officials stated that the examinee was allowed to take the test in full compliance with court directives, with strict attention paid to security standards. Special surveillance was maintained on him inside the center to ensure both the fairness and security of the examination at all costs.
"Afjad Ali has been allowed to appear for the exam in compliance with court orders, and security protocols have been strictly observed. Special watch was kept on him inside the center to ensure fairness and security,” a police official said.
The inmate's appearance in the NEET retest is the talk of the town on Sunday. While examination centers usually witness large crowds of students and parents, people were astonished to see a handcuffed prisoner arriving to take a prestigious exam like NEET. Many hailed this as an example of a balanced approach by the judicial system regarding the right to education.
After the exam concluded, the police team escorted Afjad Ali back to Sitamarhi Jail under tight security.
Inmate Appears In NEET Retest In Raipur
In a similar episode in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, Kunal Tarunkar, a student lodged in Raipur Central Jail, appeared for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination at the Kendriya Vidyalaya examination center in WRS Colony.
Following special directives from the High Court, he was escorted under a security ring to the examination center. A special team comprising police and jail administration personnel accompanied him as he left the jail. A team consisting of an ASI, a Head Constable, and constables handled the responsibility of transporting the inmate to the exam center and bringing him back to jail.
Tarunkar, a resident of Shivanand Nagar, Raipur is lodged in the Central Jail on charges of abetting a young woman's suicide. The 20-year-old woman died by suicide in April 2026. Kunal was named an accused based on an alleged suicide note and a mobile phone recovered during the investigation.
He is accused of mentally harassing and pressuring the woman, leading to his arrest and remand to judicial custody under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The matter is currently sub judice, and a final verdict on the allegations is pending.
As the re-NEET exam approached, Advocate Anukul Vishwas filed an interim application in the High Court on behalf of the student. Hearing the matter on an urgent basis, the bench led by Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha held that, despite being in judicial custody, the student should be given the opportunity to appear for the examination.
The court directed the Raipur Superintendent of Police and the Jail Superintendent to make all necessary arrangements to transport the student to the exam center at the scheduled time and facilitate his participation in the test.
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