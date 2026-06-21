ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Unfettered Dream To Become Doctor: Handcuffed, Two Prisoners Appear In NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam In Bihar And Chhattisgarh

Raipur/Sitamarhi: As nearly 23 lakh candidates appeared in the re-exam of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2026 on Sunday, unusual scenes were witnessed at two examination centers in Bihar's Sitamarhi and Chhattisgarh capital Raipur where two undertrial prisoners took the test with the dream of becoming doctors.

At the Kamala Girls' School in Sitamarhi, the inmate Afjad Ali, a resident of Kanhauli Bagaha village was brought by cops in handcuffs to appear in the prestigious medical entrance test capturing everyone's attention. The young man took the test amidst tight police security, leaving onlookers astonished.

The incarcerated examinee was brought to take the test following court permission. Students, parents, and the general public present at the center were surprised to see the unusual examinee. Afjad is currently lodged in the Sitamarhi Divisional Jail in connection with an assault case. He had applied for NEET—the country's largest medical entrance exam—before being sent to jail. His exam center was designated at Kamala Girls' School in Dumra. As the exam date approached, Afjad Ali petitioned the court for permission to appear for the test, leading to a significant court ruling.

After a detailed hearing, the court granted him permission to take the exam. Following the court's order, the district administration and police department ensured the necessary security arrangements. On Sunday, at the scheduled time, Afjad was brought directly from the jail to the exam center under police supervision to ensure his academic year would not be wasted.

Strict security arrangements were put in place at the examination center premises to prevent any untoward incident. Sadar SDPO Rajiv Kumar Singh was personally present at the center, closely monitoring the entire operation.

Police officials stated that the examinee was allowed to take the test in full compliance with court directives, with strict attention paid to security standards. Special surveillance was maintained on him inside the center to ensure both the fairness and security of the examination at all costs.

"Afjad Ali has been allowed to appear for the exam in compliance with court orders, and security protocols have been strictly observed. Special watch was kept on him inside the center to ensure fairness and security,” a police official said.

The inmate's appearance in the NEET retest is the talk of the town on Sunday. While examination centers usually witness large crowds of students and parents, people were astonished to see a handcuffed prisoner arriving to take a prestigious exam like NEET. Many hailed this as an example of a balanced approach by the judicial system regarding the right to education.