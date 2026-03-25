ETV Bharat / offbeat

How Three Friends Built A 'Blood Donor Army' In Bihar: 93 Donations And Counting

Gaya: It is often said that "blood donation is the greatest donation." Driven by this philosophy, three friends in the Gaya district of Bihar have emerged as guardian angels for patients battling blood shortages. Together, these three individuals have saved the lives of many.

To date, these three friends have donated blood not just once or twice, but a remarkable 93 times. The trio consists of 34-year-old Neeraj Kumar from Sagahi Khap village in the Sherghati block of Gaya; 36-year-old Balveer from Dariyapur; and 40-year-old Naveen Singh from Aurangabad. Their journey into blood donation began with a deeply poignant story; among the three friends, Neeraj was the first to start donating blood, doing so 14 years ago.

Neeraj reveals that his first blood donation was prompted by a tragic event. His elder sister had passed away because she could not receive a timely blood transfusion. This incident left a profound impact on Neeraj, leading him to resolve that he would dedicate his life to addressing the very issue that had claimed his sister's life.

"I donated blood for the first time when I was a student in the 11th grade. Since 2012, I have been consistently donating blood every three months. To date, I have donated blood 57 times." "Next month, on April 20th, I am going to donate blood for the 58th time," said Neeraj Kumar.

These three friends have, by now, mobilised a formidable army of blood donors. However, when they first embarked on this journey, neither their peers nor even their neighbours and family members were willing to support their blood donation campaign.

Neeraj made his first donation at the age of 20. In recognition of his social work, he received an award in 2017 from the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.