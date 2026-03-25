How Three Friends Built A 'Blood Donor Army' In Bihar: 93 Donations And Counting
Neeraj Kumar lost his sister to a shortage; now he's making sure no one else does.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST|
Updated : March 25, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Gaya: It is often said that "blood donation is the greatest donation." Driven by this philosophy, three friends in the Gaya district of Bihar have emerged as guardian angels for patients battling blood shortages. Together, these three individuals have saved the lives of many.
To date, these three friends have donated blood not just once or twice, but a remarkable 93 times. The trio consists of 34-year-old Neeraj Kumar from Sagahi Khap village in the Sherghati block of Gaya; 36-year-old Balveer from Dariyapur; and 40-year-old Naveen Singh from Aurangabad. Their journey into blood donation began with a deeply poignant story; among the three friends, Neeraj was the first to start donating blood, doing so 14 years ago.
Neeraj reveals that his first blood donation was prompted by a tragic event. His elder sister had passed away because she could not receive a timely blood transfusion. This incident left a profound impact on Neeraj, leading him to resolve that he would dedicate his life to addressing the very issue that had claimed his sister's life.
"I donated blood for the first time when I was a student in the 11th grade. Since 2012, I have been consistently donating blood every three months. To date, I have donated blood 57 times." "Next month, on April 20th, I am going to donate blood for the 58th time," said Neeraj Kumar.
These three friends have, by now, mobilised a formidable army of blood donors. However, when they first embarked on this journey, neither their peers nor even their neighbours and family members were willing to support their blood donation campaign.
Neeraj made his first donation at the age of 20. In recognition of his social work, he received an award in 2017 from the then-President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.
Balveer Chandravanshi hails from the same locality as Neeraj, but he was not fond of donating blood; in fact, he wouldn't even discuss the subject. It was several years after Neeraj had started that Balveer donated blood for the very first time. However, once he began, he never looked back.
Balveer recounts that he donated blood for the first time eight years ago. A 6-month-old baby girl was in need of blood. Neeraj approached him, saying, "You have the opportunity to save the life of an innocent child. Your blood group is O-Negative, and the baby's is O-Negative as well; if you donate blood, her life could be saved." At that moment, he experienced a profound shift in his feelings, and he decided that he would donate blood. He did.
"When the baby girl recovered, her parents brought her to meet me. I felt a unique sense of joy at that moment and resolved to donate blood at least twice a year without fail. I started right then, and to date, I have donated blood 23 times. I will continue to do so in the future," quipped Balveer.
Together, Neeraj and Balveer established a charitable organisation named 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh Raktdaan' to assist the needy by facilitating blood donations. Through this organisation, they have successfully supplied blood to hundreds of needy people so far. The organisation arranges blood donation camps for government hospitals and delivers the collected blood to the blood banks of district-level government hospitals.
Naveen Singh is the third friend in the trio alongside Neeraj and Balveer. He is originally a native of Aurangabad. Naveen admits that initially, he was afraid of donating blood. Neeraj and Balveer had tried to persuade him on this matter many times, but he simply had no inclination.
Naveen recalled, "I used to avoid donating blood in the past. During the COVID-19 crisis in Delhi, my friend's wife fell ill and required a blood transfusion. We searched for blood together, but due to its rarity, we were unable to procure it. When I reached out to my friends back in Gaya, they urged me to donate blood for my friend. That was when I donated blood, and since then, all my misconceptions regarding blood donation have been dispelled. Now, I regularly donate blood to those in need."