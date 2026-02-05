ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Stone Man Of Jabalpur: Gulabchand's Incredible Narmada Collections Include 'Drinking Rocks' And 'Floating Stones'

Jabalpur: In the Gorakhpur area of Jabalpur, 75-year-old businessman and former water polo player Gulabchand Gupta has come to be known as the "Stone Man," having spent decades turning a swimming hobby into an extraordinary collection of natural wonders.

It was during his career as a water polo player that he developed a passion for collecting stones, gradually accumulating a diverse collection. Over 45 years ago, while swimming at Jilhri Ghat in the Narmada River, Gupta began collecting peculiar stones from the riverbank.

Talking about his collections, Gulabchand Gupta says, “One day I found a red-coloured stone, approximately half a foot in circumference. Devotees of the Narmada River believe that every pebble of the Narmada is a form of Lord Shiva. Assuming this, I offered water to this stone, considering it to be Lord Shiva, but as soon as I poured the water, it immediately disappeared and didn't even flow down. This seemed very strange, so I picked up the stone and took it home. My family members also tried writing on the stone with water, but whatever was written on the stone would disappear on its own after a short time. That is, it's a stone that absorbs water."

Gulabchand's stone collection. (ETV Bharat)

Gulabchand Gupta performed this experiment several times, and each time he got the same results. He still has this stone today. He had placed this stone in a Yagna (fire ritual), and he says, "Hundreds of people tried writing 'Om' on the stone with water, but every person's 'Om' written with water was absorbed into the stone."