The Stone Man Of Jabalpur: Gulabchand's Incredible Narmada Collections Include 'Drinking Rocks' And 'Floating Stones'
Over 45 years ago, while swimming in the Narmada River, Gupta began collecting nature's mysteries.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Jabalpur: In the Gorakhpur area of Jabalpur, 75-year-old businessman and former water polo player Gulabchand Gupta has come to be known as the "Stone Man," having spent decades turning a swimming hobby into an extraordinary collection of natural wonders.
It was during his career as a water polo player that he developed a passion for collecting stones, gradually accumulating a diverse collection. Over 45 years ago, while swimming at Jilhri Ghat in the Narmada River, Gupta began collecting peculiar stones from the riverbank.
Talking about his collections, Gulabchand Gupta says, “One day I found a red-coloured stone, approximately half a foot in circumference. Devotees of the Narmada River believe that every pebble of the Narmada is a form of Lord Shiva. Assuming this, I offered water to this stone, considering it to be Lord Shiva, but as soon as I poured the water, it immediately disappeared and didn't even flow down. This seemed very strange, so I picked up the stone and took it home. My family members also tried writing on the stone with water, but whatever was written on the stone would disappear on its own after a short time. That is, it's a stone that absorbs water."
Gulabchand Gupta performed this experiment several times, and each time he got the same results. He still has this stone today. He had placed this stone in a Yagna (fire ritual), and he says, "Hundreds of people tried writing 'Om' on the stone with water, but every person's 'Om' written with water was absorbed into the stone."
Today, his home has a unique collection of stones, including natural fossils resembling owls and monkeys, apart from the red-coloured wonder stone that absorbs water instantly.
Gupta’s collection also boasts rare, white, and dark brown stones from South India and the Narmada that defy gravity and float in water, similar to those rumoured to be used in the construction of the Ram Setu.
Talking about another collection, Gulabchand Gupta says, “Whenever I went swimming, I would pick up one or two stones from the sand along the banks of the Narmada River on my way back. During this time, I found many different types of stones. About 45 years ago, while strolling along the Narmada riverbank, I found a stone that looked like a girl, but when I picked it up, it was a rock. It was actually a fossilized piece of wood."
Gulabchand once went on a trip to South India and during that time he found a stone from the sea, which he brought back. This stone is white in colour and does not sink in water. Other stones of this type that float in water are not found anywhere else in India, but Gulabchand Gupta's collection also includes a dark brown stone that floats in water just like the stone from South India."
Gupta's collection also includes several fossils, which are very magnificent. One of these fossils is shaped like an owl, clearly showing that it was once a living owl that later turned into a fossil. Its two eyes are visible, and the shape of its beak can also be seen between the eyes.
The Narmada River, which originates in Amarkantak, flows through an area near Jabalpur where it encounters various types of rocks. This entire region was once part of a geologically active area. Therefore, many unusual types of stones are found in this region.