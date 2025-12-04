ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Rise Of Likhita Samineni, From Middle-Class Struggles In Hyderabad To Café Chain Entrepreneur

Hyderabad: Likhita Samineni has done what not many of her age can accomplish with as much consistency and focus. She has founded Theme Café along with three friends and achieved a turnover of more than Rs 4 crore in just three years.

As a child, Likhita took her mother's words seriously when she told her that education holds the key to a good and successful life. The young girl studied hard, and eventually secured a job in a private company. But that was not something she was happy with. She had the desire to create something new and different. To give direction to her thoughts, she decided to go abroad, and pursued her master’s degree in Australia. This journey of hers was fraught with challenges but none of it deterred her.

After returning to India, she chose to stay close to her parents, father an RTC bus conductor, and mother a housewife. So she chose not to take up a job. Instead, she decided to come up with something as novel as Theme Café and tagged along with three friends. Little did she realise that within three years, she would have a turnover of more than Rs 4 crore.

When she was brainstorming on the cafe concept, lot of people discouraged her, warning that it was too risky. But her parents stood by her firmly and her friends believed in her ideas. Slowly, she sharpened her dream and transformed it into reality. She launched Theme Café to attract the college-going crowd, serving a wide range of flavours and dishes that appealed to youth. Her focus on creativity, ambience, and customer satisfaction turned her into a successful entrepreneur.