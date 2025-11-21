The Resurgence Of The Lucknowi Garara: From Nawabi Courts To Modern Weddings
"The Lucknowi gharara is not just a garment, but a reflection of Awadh's art and royal heritage," says Asma Hussain fashion designer
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:11 PM IST
Lucknow: Imagine a royal attire that graced the palaces of the Nawabs 200 years ago, with fine threads of silver and gold weaving layers of history... and today, that same attire, with its elegance is fulfilling the dream of a bride.
These days, during the wedding season, the streets of Lucknow are echoing with the tinkling sound of the Lucknowi Garara, a living testimony to Nawabi culture. It's not just a garment; it's the soul of Awadh, traversing centuries, connecting the past with the present.
This royal attire, woven with fine threads of silver and gold, is popular not only in the country but also abroad. Here is an account of how this regal attire has steadily re-established its supremacy on the modern fashion stage, emerging from the history books.
Fashion designer Asma Hussain, who transformed Lucknow's traditional attire into fashion, explains that the true origin of the Garara is believed to be during the reign of Nawab Nasiruddin Haider of Awadh - between 1814 and 1837.
She explains that Nasiruddin Haider was deeply influenced by British hospitality. Observing British women's gowns, he designed a new attire for women, consisting of wide pyjamas below, a peshwa (veil) above, and a dupatta (scarf). This is how the Garara was born.
Initially, it was worn only by the Begums of the royal family. The pyjamas were so wide that they came to be known as 'bade panch ka pajama' (pajamas with a big panch). Gradually, this royal attire reached the common people and became the hallmark of Awadh.
Similarly, women from the royal family or Rajput families also wore this attire. During the Mughal period, the gharara was considered quite luxurious. These garments were heavy and so long that one or two maids would walk behind the queens to handle them.
Asma explains that after the decline of Awadh and the increasing influence of British rule, the royal lifestyle began to decline. As it became difficult to make expensive garments, the Garara was reduced in size. This smaller version came to be known as the sharara.
This craft then spread from Lucknow to Rampur, Bhopal, Banaras, Indore, and Hyderabad, where each region added its own touch. Bhopal: The famous gharara with buds; Rampur: The intricate work of small gota; Banaras: The gharara with gold and silver threads;
The Garara that is in fashion today is a result of this change during the Nawabi period.
Its structure: a churidar fitting up to the knee and a flared bottom, creates a distinctive style of Nawabi elegance and grace. Over time, this outfit became an integral part of weddings, literary gatherings, and festivals. Lucknow's Chikankari, Zardozi and Gota work further distinguished the Garara.
The Lucknowi Garara's most distinctive feature is its embroidery. Previously, the Gararas were so heavily embroidered with Kalabattu, Salma-Sitara, Zardozi, Nakshi, and silver threads that the threads alone weighed 8 kg out of a 10 kg garment.
Artisan Mohammad Rais explains that Zardozi involves the use of silk, kor, nakshi, tikki, and ari. At least 10-15 artisans work together for 25-30 days continuously on a single Garara. Today, due to inflation, brass wire is increasingly used instead of gold and silver. Yet, its shine and royal look remain intact. This effort is what sets the Lucknowi Garara apart from the rest of the world.
Shabnam, who sews the Garara with the tassels, explains that fitting each colour tassel at the right angle is extremely difficult. The colour combination, or the precise placement of the tassels, ruins the entire design. This intricate work requires days. The Garara is not only a unique example of embroidery but also of sewing.
Sabiha, a Chikankari artisan, explains that Chikankari Gararas are also very popular. The stitches are not visible on the outer surface, but a complete network of fine threads is woven inside. Stitches like the Murri Fanda, the Ulti Bakhiya, and the Sidhi Bakhiya give the Garara its uniqueness.
The price of a commonly worn Lucknowi Garara ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 5 lakh. Lucknowi Gararas include Chikankari Gararas, silk Gararas, and Zarbafs. Zarbaf Gararas are commonly worn, featuring intricate Zardozi work. The more elaborate the work, the higher its price. The most expensive Gararas are those with Zardozi work using gold and silver threads.
The most expensive Gararas are sold in Hazratganj, Lucknow, where showroom prices start at 50,000 and go up to 5 lakhs. In general, Gararas in markets like Aminabad and Nakkhas, prices start at 5,000.
Gararas can be a fusion of both traditional and modern styles. Their flares create a striking look. The artistic embroidery makes them always on trend. Furthermore, their lightweight design makes them much easier to wear. Lucknow designers say that today brides are incorporating at least one Lucknowi gharara into their outfits. Different versions of the gharara are popular at every function, from haldi, mehndi, wedding, to reception.
Hussain says the Lucknowi gharara is not just a garment, but a reflection of Awadh's art, tradition, and royal heritage. While the fine craftsmanship of artisans keeps it alive, designers have reinvented it in modern fashion.
