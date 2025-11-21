ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Resurgence Of The Lucknowi Garara: From Nawabi Courts To Modern Weddings

The Lucknowi gharara is not just a garment, but a reflection of Awadh's art and royal heritage ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Imagine a royal attire that graced the palaces of the Nawabs 200 years ago, with fine threads of silver and gold weaving layers of history... and today, that same attire, with its elegance is fulfilling the dream of a bride. These days, during the wedding season, the streets of Lucknow are echoing with the tinkling sound of the Lucknowi Garara, a living testimony to Nawabi culture. It's not just a garment; it's the soul of Awadh, traversing centuries, connecting the past with the present. This royal attire, woven with fine threads of silver and gold, is popular not only in the country but also abroad. Here is an account of how this regal attire has steadily re-established its supremacy on the modern fashion stage, emerging from the history books. At least 10-15 artisans work together for 25-30 days continuously on a single Garara. (ETV Bharat) Fashion designer Asma Hussain, who transformed Lucknow's traditional attire into fashion, explains that the true origin of the Garara is believed to be during the reign of Nawab Nasiruddin Haider of Awadh - between 1814 and 1837. She explains that Nasiruddin Haider was deeply influenced by British hospitality. Observing British women's gowns, he designed a new attire for women, consisting of wide pyjamas below, a peshwa (veil) above, and a dupatta (scarf). This is how the Garara was born. At least 10-15 artisans work together for 25-30 days continuously on a single Garara. (ETV Bharat) Initially, it was worn only by the Begums of the royal family. The pyjamas were so wide that they came to be known as 'bade panch ka pajama' (pajamas with a big panch). Gradually, this royal attire reached the common people and became the hallmark of Awadh. Similarly, women from the royal family or Rajput families also wore this attire. During the Mughal period, the gharara was considered quite luxurious. These garments were heavy and so long that one or two maids would walk behind the queens to handle them. The Resurgence Of The Lucknowi Garara: From Nawabi Courts To Modern Weddings (ETV Bharat)