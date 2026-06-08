The Odisha School That Reaches Children The System Missed, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives
Instead of waiting for children, this initiative takes education directly to neglected communities, helping vulnerable youngsters reclaim aspirations and confidence, reports Bikash Kumar Das
Published : June 8, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Most schools open their doors for children to arrive every morning. This one does not.
It has a unique way of functioning, and every day begins by reaching the children. Teachers and volunteers carry books, notebooks, toys and learning materials through a mobile learning vehicle to places where classrooms do not exist - near railway tracks, beside busy roads, in dingy slums situated behind markets and at settlements most people do not even know humans live.
But in these areas live children who never thought a school would come knocking on.
Given the challenges of accessibility that affect education on the margins, the initiative ''Ama Bidyalaya Ama Pakhare" (meaning our school near us) has come as a blessing. For children who have never been enrolled, dropped out early, or spend their days on the streets, reaching a school is often more difficult than simply attending classes. Most children’s lives are interwoven with poverty, migration, lack of documents and family circumstances.
Rather than waiting for these children to navigate those obstacles, volunteers bring learning directly into their neighbourhoods.
And then, under the open sky, lessons begin.
There are no rows of desks, nor are there space constraints. The open classroom provides every child a chance to change his or her fate. Children get their mats and spread across the ground. Some come barefoot, while many come in torn clothes clutching worn-out notebooks. But one thing is common among all - they are curious to explore new learnings and a future they thought was limited to being slum kids.
The transformation is perhaps most visible in the children whose lives once revolved around survival rather than going to school. Many used to spend their days at traffic intersections begging or selling wares. Some indulged in roadside betting, while many were exposed to substance abuse. Their options were limited as parents worked long hours and children were left to fend for themselves.
Today, those same children sit in the open classrooms and speak of careers. Some aspire to become police officers, some teachers, while many nurture ambition to become doctors and serve the needy.
Those who once dreamt are now hopeful that their dreams will come true and speak of them aloud.
Chinmay Swain, a student, recalls how education first entered his life.
“After coming from my village, I faced difficulties getting enrolled in school, so I could not attend classes. Some teachers came to our slum and started teaching us. It was an opportunity I did not want to miss. After spending a few days in this school, I have now also been enrolled in a regular school. My goal is to become a police officer.”
His story is not an isolated one.
For Raj, another student, the programme became a turning point. “I always wanted to go to school but could not get enrolled. Earlier, I used to consume intoxicants and spent my time here and there. Now I have left addiction and started studying. Our teacher didis come in the mobile learning vehicle and bring toys and books, giving us opportunities to learn while playing.”
Across multiple settlements, volunteer teachers have spent years building trust with families, convincing parents about the importance of education and encouraging children to return to learning.
Teachers say the first challenge was not teaching them. It was making the children and parents believe that education is essential for a better future.
Nirupama Das, who teaches in the programme, remembers the early days.
“When we first came here, the children were in a bad state. Their parents would leave for work, and the children spent their days wandering outside. Many were involved in substance abuse and other harmful activities. Our mission was to educate them, but we started by providing basic necessities such as clothes and hygiene support while encouraging them to take an interest in education,” she says.
Building that trust was not easy, nor was it something that could be achieved quickly. It needed resolve and patience.
Classrooms came alive with songs, games and storytelling. Food was provided. Volunteers visited regularly, rain or shine, till children became used to coming to classes.
Over time, it all paid off. The results started showing.
“Now, every child comes regularly to study. We spend three to four hours with them every day. We provide nutritious food, books, notebooks and stationery,” says Das.
The impact has now started showing results beyond just educating them.
Children who once spent their days disconnected from education are now entering mainstream schools. Families are becoming active participants in their children’s learning. Communities are also showing signs of accepting that education is not optional. It opens a range of possibilities.
According to Benudhar Senapati, Chief Executive Officer of Ruchika, which is spearheading the initiative, the programme has already touched more than a thousand lives. There are about six to seven vehicles with 14-15 volunteers who work in the slum areas of the city and periphery.
“These children are usually far removed from education and often indulge in theft and other harmful activities because there is no one to care or ask if they want to study. So far, we have provided education to more than 1,000 children and many have been enrolled in formal schools,” says Benudhar.
Supported by the Azim Premji Foundation, the initiative that began taking baby steps in 2012, continues to expand its reach across vulnerable communities after taking off in full swing in 2020.
The enrolment numbers or attendance records may not be the yardstick of its success, but it is heartening to see how children have started expecting more of themselves, their education and their future.
The initiative is changing lives. It is finding children where they are, meeting them on their own ground and helping them realise that staying in slums does not strangle their dreams of a better future anymore.
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