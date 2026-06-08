ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Odisha School That Reaches Children The System Missed, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives

Bhubaneswar: Most schools open their doors for children to arrive every morning. This one does not.

It has a unique way of functioning, and every day begins by reaching the children. Teachers and volunteers carry books, notebooks, toys and learning materials through a mobile learning vehicle to places where classrooms do not exist - near railway tracks, beside busy roads, in dingy slums situated behind markets and at settlements most people do not even know humans live.

But in these areas live children who never thought a school would come knocking on.

The Odisha School That Reaches Children The System Missed, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives (ETV Bharat)

Given the challenges of accessibility that affect education on the margins, the initiative ''Ama Bidyalaya Ama Pakhare" (meaning our school near us) has come as a blessing. For children who have never been enrolled, dropped out early, or spend their days on the streets, reaching a school is often more difficult than simply attending classes. Most children’s lives are interwoven with poverty, migration, lack of documents and family circumstances.

Rather than waiting for these children to navigate those obstacles, volunteers bring learning directly into their neighbourhoods.

And then, under the open sky, lessons begin.

The Odisha School That Reaches Children The System Missed, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives (ETV Bharat)

There are no rows of desks, nor are there space constraints. The open classroom provides every child a chance to change his or her fate. Children get their mats and spread across the ground. Some come barefoot, while many come in torn clothes clutching worn-out notebooks. But one thing is common among all - they are curious to explore new learnings and a future they thought was limited to being slum kids.

The transformation is perhaps most visible in the children whose lives once revolved around survival rather than going to school. Many used to spend their days at traffic intersections begging or selling wares. Some indulged in roadside betting, while many were exposed to substance abuse. Their options were limited as parents worked long hours and children were left to fend for themselves.

The Odisha School That Reaches Children The System Missed, Transforms Hundreds Of Lives (ETV Bharat)

Today, those same children sit in the open classrooms and speak of careers. Some aspire to become police officers, some teachers, while many nurture ambition to become doctors and serve the needy.

Those who once dreamt are now hopeful that their dreams will come true and speak of them aloud.

Chinmay Swain, a student, recalls how education first entered his life.

“After coming from my village, I faced difficulties getting enrolled in school, so I could not attend classes. Some teachers came to our slum and started teaching us. It was an opportunity I did not want to miss. After spending a few days in this school, I have now also been enrolled in a regular school. My goal is to become a police officer.”