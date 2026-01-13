The New Face Of Rural Entrepreneurship: Andhra Women Change Destinies Through Innovation
From wooden toys to palm-leaf crafts, Andhra Pradesh self-help group women excel in global exports
Published : January 13, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Amaravati: At the ongoing Guntur SARAS National Fair, which started on January 6, many self-help group women are showcasing successful business models that they built with confidence, having changed their destinies. Focusing on eco-friendly practices, these women, taking small loans, had built successful businesses worth lakhs of rupees, inspiring scores of others.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kadali Vigneswari recounted her journey from a village woman to a successful entrepreneur. "I am from Chintalapalli village in Razole mandal of Konaseema district. I studied Fashion Technology at NIFT, Hyderabad and became an Aari designer. But my heart was in making eco-friendly wooden toys for children," says Vigneswari.
Her grandmother used to make traditional toys and that became her inspiration. With government support, she began crafting toys from neem and cedar wood, safe for babies to chew during teething. Her collection includes tops, whistles, king and queen dolls and toys that reflect the culture of Telugu states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
She started with a loan of Rs 30,000 from her sister-in-law. Today, she provides employment to five people. Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised her in a social media post. "People who once doubted my future, asking who would buy my village-made wooden toys, now praise me," she said with pride.
Vakapalli Jayamanani is another woman entrepreneur. She trained for three years in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Cuddalore, learning palm-leaf handicrafts. "We are from Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district. I hold a degree, but I didn’t want to work under someone," says Vakapalli Jayamanani.
With just Rs. 20,000, she started her business ten years ago. Today, 20 women are working with her. They make 450 varieties of items like hats, doormats, bouquets, bags, toys, and special garlands. Their products are exported to countries like the USA and Australia.
They also prepare palm-leaf baskets for Tirumala laddus, which last up to 20 years. She recently met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, who appreciated her work. "Those who once mocked me for using my degree to stitch palm leaves now admire my success," she says.
Noorjahan, another woman entrepreneur from Karvetinagaram in Chittoor district had once borrowed Rs 1,000 and couldn’t repay it. Her husband told her that she must learn the value of hard work by standing on her own feet.
Determined to turn the tide, Noorjahan began a saree business with Rs 5,000. Noorjahan later switched to another experiment by stitching cloth bags to promote plastic-free living. In 2018, she started a millet-based food business inspired by her 87-year-old mother-in-law’s healthy lifestyle.
She now makes millet laddus, murukku, idli mix, and pongal, providing jobs to ten people and exporting products abroad. Her first business trip to Srinagar paid for with her own earnings, brought tears to her eyes. She proudly recalls how Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised her millet laddus.
