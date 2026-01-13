ETV Bharat / offbeat

The New Face Of Rural Entrepreneurship: Andhra Women Change Destinies Through Innovation

Amaravati: At the ongoing Guntur SARAS National Fair, which started on January 6, many self-help group women are showcasing successful business models that they built with confidence, having changed their destinies. Focusing on eco-friendly practices, these women, taking small loans, had built successful businesses worth lakhs of rupees, inspiring scores of others.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kadali Vigneswari recounted her journey from a village woman to a successful entrepreneur. "I am from Chintalapalli village in Razole mandal of Konaseema district. I studied Fashion Technology at NIFT, Hyderabad and became an Aari designer. But my heart was in making eco-friendly wooden toys for children," says Vigneswari.

Her grandmother used to make traditional toys and that became her inspiration. With government support, she began crafting toys from neem and cedar wood, safe for babies to chew during teething. Her collection includes tops, whistles, king and queen dolls and toys that reflect the culture of Telugu states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Kadali Vigneswari (ETV Bharat)

She started with a loan of Rs 30,000 from her sister-in-law. Today, she provides employment to five people. Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised her in a social media post. "People who once doubted my future, asking who would buy my village-made wooden toys, now praise me," she said with pride.