The Many Colours Of Bharatendu Harishchandra, A Name Synonymous With Hindi Khari Boli
The modern Hindi language in which new standards are being set even for artificial intelligence (IA) was created by none other than Bharatendu.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Varanasi: Bharatendu Harishchandra’s name stands synonymous with the Khari Boli dialect of Hindi. The creation of the modern Hindi language is widely attributed to Bharatendu. Whether it was modernising Hindi literature or holding a mirror to society and power through his stories, he accomplished these feats with brilliance at the age of just 34 years.
Born into a prominent family in Varanasi on September 9, 1850, Bharatendu accomplished a lot for Hindi literature, society and the nation in just 10 years, a period that is known as ‘Bharatendu Era’ in Hindi literature. His memoirs and autobiographical anecdotes are still preserved in Kashi.
The real name of this resident of Chaukhamba area of Varanasi was Ram Harishchandra. He came from a wealthy family, but his dedication to literature and love for the poor was such that he gave away everything he had for them.
On his 176th birth anniversary, Deepesh Chandra Chaudhary, the fifth-generation descendant of Bharatendu, said according to the Hindi calendar, Bharatendu’s birthday is celebrated on Rishi Panchami, while according to the English calendar, it falls on September 9.
“We have all tried to preserve Bharatendu Babu's legacy in its original form. Many thoughts come to mind, considering how old the house is, but by God's grace, we have preserved it,” he said.
Bharatendu’s pen, perfume bottle and other articles from his life remain in their original state at his ancestral home in Chaukhamba. Deepesh explained that this house was purchased by Bharatendu’s great-grandfather, Babu Fatehchand, when he moved here from Murshidabad in Bengal in 1789. The house remains in its original form to this day. For literary figures, this is a pilgrimage site. His Diwan Khana still exists along with the family’s palanquin.
The latter is the first thing one notices on entering his house. It originally belonged to Bharatendu’s mother and has been a part of the family ever since.
Deepesh said a new daughter-in-law in the family is welcomed in this palanquin. It is hoped that another Bharatendu will be born into this family. Bharatendu also used to travel around in it.
His pen holder containing his ivory pen is also present in the house. He was also very fond of perfume. Some of his handwritten documents are also there. A postage stamp on him that was issued by the Government of India is also available.
Deepesh explained that much of Bharatendu’s legacy has been donated to Bharat Kala Bhavan. He explained, “People who come here view the place with the feeling of touching the feet of Thakurji.”
Therefore, the responsibility to preserve it increases even more. He explained that when it comes to Bharatendu’s life, there are many stories that are not only interesting but also inspiring.
Bharatendu was a pioneer in educating the poor for free. He started a school in Chaukhamba with five children who received everything from notebooks, books, food, uniforms and school bags for free. This school now exists as Harishchandra College with over 10,000 students. The year he passed away, he was awarded the title of Sitara-e-Hind.
According to Deepesh, “Bharatendu Babu's life reflected the carefree spirit of Varanasi. He was known to be extremely wealthy. In Varanasi, wealth meant not money but vivaciousness. Bharatendu Babu was unmatched in this respect.”
There is a famous story from his life about perfume. It is said that one day, a perfume seller came and showed him some. He poured it all over his head and declared that there was nothing special about it. The perfume seller was astonished. Bharatendu then asked the perfume seller for a better one. He brought back another perfume of which he bought the entire stock. A few days later, when he returned to sell the same perfume, his moneylender told the perfume seller, "Bharatendu Babu has been looking for you for a long time. The perfume is finished." The perfume seller was also very surprised.
He asked how it was possible to use so much perfume so quickly. He was told that the perfume lamps had been lit during Diwali as it contained sandalwood oil which helped light the lamps.
There's also a story about Holi associated with Bharatendu. At that time, the drains here used to smell very bad but on Holi these drains would exude a fragrance. The story behind this was that Bharatendu had all the colours made from flowers and they included perfume and rose water. These were then poured down the drains, leaving the entire area fragrant with different scents.
Deepesh said that Bharatendu was the one who started Budhwa Mangal gatherings in Varanasi on his barge on the Ganges where the women of Kashi sang songs. At that time, all the wealthy people had their own barges, each decorated beautifully in its own way. Bharatendu’s barge was the most beautiful as he designed it in a completely natural manner.
Bharatendu was a great believer in religious rituals, and the season defined his daily routine. During the month of Kartik, he would bathe in the Ganges in Brahma Mahurta to return home and serve the Lord. After this, he would sit in his drawing room and work on Hindi literature. In the afternoon, some of his acquaintances would come over and they would joke and laugh. After that, he would return to his literary pursuits. At night, a musical gathering would be held with everyone participating.