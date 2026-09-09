ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Many Colours Of Bharatendu Harishchandra, A Name Synonymous With Hindi Khari Boli

Varanasi: Bharatendu Harishchandra’s name stands synonymous with the Khari Boli dialect of Hindi. The creation of the modern Hindi language is widely attributed to Bharatendu. Whether it was modernising Hindi literature or holding a mirror to society and power through his stories, he accomplished these feats with brilliance at the age of just 34 years.

Born into a prominent family in Varanasi on September 9, 1850, Bharatendu accomplished a lot for Hindi literature, society and the nation in just 10 years, a period that is known as ‘Bharatendu Era’ in Hindi literature. His memoirs and autobiographical anecdotes are still preserved in Kashi.

The real name of this resident of Chaukhamba area of ​​Varanasi was Ram Harishchandra. He came from a wealthy family, but his dedication to literature and love for the poor was such that he gave away everything he had for them.

On his 176th birth anniversary, Deepesh Chandra Chaudhary, the fifth-generation descendant of Bharatendu, said according to the Hindi calendar, Bharatendu’s birthday is celebrated on Rishi Panchami, while according to the English calendar, it falls on September 9.

“We have all tried to preserve Bharatendu Babu's legacy in its original form. Many thoughts come to mind, considering how old the house is, but by God's grace, we have preserved it,” he said.

Bharatendu’s pen, perfume bottle and other articles from his life remain in their original state at his ancestral home in Chaukhamba. Deepesh explained that this house was purchased by Bharatendu’s great-grandfather, Babu Fatehchand, when he moved here from Murshidabad in Bengal in 1789. The house remains in its original form to this day. For literary figures, this is a pilgrimage site. His Diwan Khana still exists along with the family’s palanquin.

The latter is the first thing one notices on entering his house. It originally belonged to Bharatendu’s mother and has been a part of the family ever since.

Deepesh said a new daughter-in-law in the family is welcomed in this palanquin. It is hoped that another Bharatendu will be born into this family. Bharatendu also used to travel around in it.

His pen holder containing his ivory pen is also present in the house. He was also very fond of perfume. Some of his handwritten documents are also there. A postage stamp on him that was issued by the Government of India is also available.