ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Man Who Speaks Tiger: Sreenivasan's 26-Year Journey Into The Heart Of The Wild

Sreenivasan, a tribal forest watcher from Kerala's Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, has sighted tigers more than 2,000 times over the past 26 years. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: For most people, spotting a tiger in the wild is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For Sreenivasan, a tribal forest watcher from Kerala's Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, it has happened more than 2,000 times over the past 26 years.

His extraordinary journey began in 1999, when he was just 16 years old. While fishing on the Parambikulam-Aliyar bridge inside the sanctuary, he suddenly heard a deep growl. Expecting elephants or gaur, he climbed onto the bridge structure for safety. Moments later, a tiger calmly walked beneath him.

That unforgettable encounter changed his life forever.

Rare sighting of both female and male tigers by Sreenivasan (ETV Bharat)

From Doubt To Recognition

When Sreenivasan reported the sighting, forest officials initially dismissed his claim, although tiger pugmarks were later found at the spot. As he continued spotting tigers during his routine forest visits, many still refused to believe him.

Determined to prove what he was seeing, he borrowed a camera through his uncle and began photographing the tigers. The images convinced forest officials, who soon recognised his remarkable tracking skills.

His observations and photographic documentation later became valuable inputs in wildlife monitoring, contributing to conservation efforts that culminated in Parambikulam Wildlife Sanctuary being declared a Tiger Reserve in 2010. By then, Sreenivasan had already joined the Forest Department as a temporary watcher, a position he continues to hold.

A tiger about to attack a gaur a snap by Sreenivasan (ETV Bharat)

A Life Shaped By The Forest

Sreenivasan belongs to the Malayar tribal community, one of the indigenous tribes living inside the Parambikulam forests. Although his father and grandfather worked as elephant mahouts, he chose a different path, taking up daily wage work before joining the Forest Department.