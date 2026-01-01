The Maharaja Library: A Historic Hub Of Jaipur's Intellectual Heritage
The library houses 336 handwritten manuscripts dating back thousands of years and the Mahabharata written in Urdu.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur is known not only for its towering palaces and fortified forts, but also for its intellectual heritage. The Maharaja Library, located near Tripolia Bazar, is a living symbol of this heritage, where history still breathes within its pages.
This historic library, nearly 160 years old, is not only a collection of books but also a glimpse into the educational, cultural and intellectual property of the Jaipur State.
Established in 1866 by Maharaja Ram Singh, the grand two-story mansion near Tripolia Gate was turned into the Maharaja Library. In 1886, the library was opened to the public. At a time when education was beyond the reach of the common people, the rulers of Jaipur launched a unique initiative to preserve and disseminate knowledge and opened it to the public.
Pawan Kumar Pareek, librarian at the Maharaja Library, recounts the glorious history of the Maharaja Library, first established by Maharaja Mansingh. When Jaipur was founded, it was relocated to Jaleb Chowk. Later, Raja Ram Singh built a grand two-story mansion in 1866 and relocated the library there. It was opened to the public in 1886.
He said, “The library is a silent witness to the intellectual journey from the Rajputana period to modern Rajasthan.”
He said that the Maharaja Library, once the royal family's library, has been under government control since independence. It currently houses 136,600 books, including rare works on history, art, culture, literature, science, philosophy and politics.
The library houses 336 handwritten manuscripts dating back several thousand years. Additionally, it houses 27 extremely rare texts and the Mahabharata written in Urdu. Famous newspapers from the 18th and 19th centuries are also available. Many rare manuscripts and other rare texts were sent to the Arabic-Persian Research Institute in Tonk, where they are now on display.
Librarian Pawan Kumar Pareek says, “Despite the digital age, the Maharaja Library's relevance has not diminished. Every day, 100 to 125 students come to study, many of them preparing for competitive exams. Many literature and art lovers are also seen spending hours reading books here.”
The 150-year-old mansion of the Maharaja Library still retains its architectural grandeur. Modern amenities have also been added over time. Students visiting the building have access to free Wi-Fi and free computers for online classes. There is no fee. Librarian Pawan Kumar Pareek says that anyone can become a member and access the books.