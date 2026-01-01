ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Maharaja Library: A Historic Hub Of Jaipur's Intellectual Heritage

Jaipur: The Pink City of Jaipur is known not only for its towering palaces and fortified forts, but also for its intellectual heritage. The Maharaja Library, located near Tripolia Bazar, is a living symbol of this heritage, where history still breathes within its pages.

This historic library, nearly 160 years old, is not only a collection of books but also a glimpse into the educational, cultural and intellectual property of the Jaipur State.

The architecture of the library. (ETV Bharata)

Established in 1866 by Maharaja Ram Singh, the grand two-story mansion near Tripolia Gate was turned into the Maharaja Library. In 1886, the library was opened to the public. At a time when education was beyond the reach of the common people, the rulers of Jaipur launched a unique initiative to preserve and disseminate knowledge and opened it to the public.

Pawan Kumar Pareek, librarian at the Maharaja Library, recounts the glorious history of the Maharaja Library, first established by Maharaja Mansingh. When Jaipur was founded, it was relocated to Jaleb Chowk. Later, Raja Ram Singh built a grand two-story mansion in 1866 and relocated the library there. It was opened to the public in 1886.