ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Lost Old-World Charm Of Single Screen Cinema Halls Of Blue City

Jodhpur: Once filled with altogether different aura, the single-screen cinema halls of Jodhpur are fast becoming history. These cinema halls gave a distinct flavour to the Blue City along with its historic buildings, forts and cuisine. Now they only remain etched in the memories of the older generation.

Cinema arrived in Jodhpur a decade before independence. Along with the silent films, Jodhpur residents also saw the first talkie, 'Alam Ara', in its cinema halls. Until 2000, Jodhpur's cinema halls filled the city's heart with stories. The magic of Jodhpur's single-screen theatres in the 80s and 90s is a wonder for the present generation.

Even today, there are some single screen cinema hall buildings standing in the city. Looking at them, one can easily guess how popular they must have been at one time. Today, there are only luxurious multiplexes in the city where one can enjoy recliner seats, Dolby Atmos sound and tickets can be booked online. But in those days, one had to leave home hours before the show timings and stand in line for the tickets. There was a craze for seeing the first day, first show of a movie in the city. Those were the times when movies making a Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilee got the cinema hall owners awards from the film producers.

Film buff Chandraprakash Dave recalls that he has watched the first show of every film shown at any of Jodhpur's talkies for five decades. “The first cinema, Gopal Talkies, opened in 1936. Charbhuja Talkies followed. Anand Cinema was built in 1950. Following this, cinemas like Stadium Cinema, Darpan, Olympic, Minerva, Chitra, Nasrani, Girdhar Mandir, Kohinoor, Olympic, and Kalpataru were built after independence. Kohinoor, Anand, and Nasrani cinemas continued to operate until 2015. During this time, the era of multiplexes had arrived. Anand Cinema even received the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award,” he disclosed.

Chandraprakash is 86-years-old now. He says that he saw a movie with his parents in 1946. After that he developed a passion for movies and from 1950, at the age of 11, he started watching movies alone. His rule was to watch the first show on the first day of every movie. In this sequence, the last movie he saw was Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' released in 2000. In these 50 years, he has seen thousands of movies. “Earlier, cinema was the only means of entertainment, for which people were crazy,” he said.

He said that people from outside also used to come to Jodhpur to watch movies. He had seen Dev Anand's ‘CID’ 19 times. When he went to watch a movie, he got handkerchiefs as a gift. Chandraprakash, who retired from the post of Malaria Inspector with the Health Department, said that in 1959 there was an interview for admission in MBBS but that day the movie ‘Chirag Kahan Roshni Kahan’ was being screened. “Since I had to watch the first show on the first day, I left the interview and went for the movie,” he said while recalling that when Kohinoor Cinema was built in 1980, the first movie to be screened there was ‘Mr. Natwarlal’ and he was among the first to watch it.

Owner of Nasrani Cinema, Yusuf Khan disclosed that he has been in this business for 40 years. He built Nasrani Cinema in 1985. When the era of multiplexes arrived, he completely renovated the cinema and opened four screens. “The era before 2000 was different; people flocked to see their heroes on the big screen. The public was welcomed. It was a beautiful and lovely era that can't be matched. Back then, single screens held over 1,400 seats. Previously, films completing 100 days would be celebrated,” he said.