The Lasting Impact Of The Chipko Movement On Tribal Livelihoods In Chhota Udaipur
In Chhota Udaipur, tribal communities in the forests near Piplaj embraced the trees to ensure they could not be felled
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Chhota Udaipur (Gujarat): March 26 is regarded as a day to demonstrate love and affection for trees. It dates back to March 26, 1974, when, in Reni village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, women prevented loggers from cutting Mahua trees. Simultaneously, in Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat, tribal women joined the 'Chipko Movement' by embracing Mahua trees to save them from destruction.
The Chipko Movement (or Chipko Andolan) was a historic, non-violent forest conservation movement that began in the early 1970s in the Himalayan region of what was then Uttar Pradesh (and is now Uttarakhand). The movement intensified in 1974 and also spread to other regions like Chhota Udaipur.
The term "Chipko" literally means "to hug" or "to cling to" in Hindi, referring to the primary tactic used by protesters - physically embracing trees to prevent them from being felled by commercial loggers or government contractors.
The Chipko Movement was initiated under the leadership of Sunderlal Bahuguna, as local residents sought to protect the forests of what was then Uttar Pradesh (and is now Uttarakhand).
Bahugana, an environmentalist, went on a 5,000 km march across the Himalayas to spread the message and appealed directly to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
In Chhota Udaipur, under the leadership of the late Harivallabh Parikh and the late Sanat Mehta (a former Finance Minister), tribal communities in the forests near Piplaj embraced the trees to ensure they could not be felled.
The Impact of the 'Chipko' Movement in Contemporary Times
Thanks to this Chipko Movement, thousands of Mahua trees continue to survive on the rugged terrain of the Chhota Udaipur district, and the tribal communities are generating a substantial income from them. Since liquor is distilled from Mahua flowers, the government had granted permission for the felling of Mahua trees.
In rural areas, Mahua trees growing on the outskirts of villages were, centuries ago, allocated to individual families. A social system was thus established to ensure that families could generate income from the flowers and ‘Doli’ fruits yielded by these trees.
Felling Mahua trees is a punishable offence. Under the Tree Felling Act, legislation was specifically enacted to prohibit the cutting of these trees. A significant number of Mahua trees have been successfully preserved within the Chhota Udaipur district in Gujarat.
During the month of March, tribal communities sustain their livelihoods by gathering and selling the flowers that bloom on the Mahua trees. Following the flowering season, the trees bear ‘Doli’ fruits, from which oil is extracted and utilised as edible cooking oil.
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