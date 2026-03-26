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The Lasting Impact Of The Chipko Movement On Tribal Livelihoods In Chhota Udaipur

The Lasting Impact Of The Chipko Movement On Tribal Livelihoods In Chhota Udaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Chhota Udaipur (Gujarat): March 26 is regarded as a day to demonstrate love and affection for trees. It dates back to March 26, 1974, when, in Reni village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, women prevented loggers from cutting Mahua trees. Simultaneously, in Chhota Udaipur, Gujarat, tribal women joined the 'Chipko Movement' by embracing Mahua trees to save them from destruction.

The Chipko Movement (or Chipko Andolan) was a historic, non-violent forest conservation movement that began in the early 1970s in the Himalayan region of what was then Uttar Pradesh (and is now Uttarakhand). The movement intensified in 1974 and also spread to other regions like Chhota Udaipur.

The term "Chipko" literally means "to hug" or "to cling to" in Hindi, referring to the primary tactic used by protesters - physically embracing trees to prevent them from being felled by commercial loggers or government contractors.

The Chipko Movement was initiated under the leadership of Sunderlal Bahuguna, as local residents sought to protect the forests of what was then Uttar Pradesh (and is now Uttarakhand).

Bahugana, an environmentalist, went on a 5,000 km march across the Himalayas to spread the message and appealed directly to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In Chhota Udaipur, under the leadership of the late Harivallabh Parikh and the late Sanat Mehta (a former Finance Minister), tribal communities in the forests near Piplaj embraced the trees to ensure they could not be felled.