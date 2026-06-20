ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Last Strings: Octogenarian Kashmir Santoor-Maker Preserves Classical Music Instrument Amid Technological Onslaught

Srinagar: In a dimly lit workshop in downtown Srinagar, octogenarian Ghulam Muhammad Zaz is busy carving the foundation of 'Santoor', the trapezoid hammered dulcimer originating from Iran and introduced in Kashmir where he could be the last surviving artist to make the instrument.

The existence of the Kashmiri Santoor, considered the identity of Sufi music, seems to be at the cusp of extinction with a handful of skilled craftsmen left. Zaz is considered the last master of making Santoor in the valley.

Octogenerian Kashmir Santoor-Maker Ghulam Muhammad Zaz at his workshop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

His workshop at Zaina Kadal in the heart of the old city is not only the last symbol of Santoor making but also a witness to the journey of the instrument from its heyday to the decline of late.

The artistic legacy of this expert master of making traditional musical instruments of Kashmir spans eight generations. But Zaz says he is the last surviving artist with no takers for the art.