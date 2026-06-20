The Last Strings: Octogenarian Kashmir Santoor-Maker Preserves Classical Music Instrument Amid Technological Onslaught
In times of fast music and technological onslaught, Ghulam Muhammad Zaz is holding his ground to preserve the art of Santoor-making, reports Parvez ud Din.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 20, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Srinagar: In a dimly lit workshop in downtown Srinagar, octogenarian Ghulam Muhammad Zaz is busy carving the foundation of 'Santoor', the trapezoid hammered dulcimer originating from Iran and introduced in Kashmir where he could be the last surviving artist to make the instrument.
The existence of the Kashmiri Santoor, considered the identity of Sufi music, seems to be at the cusp of extinction with a handful of skilled craftsmen left. Zaz is considered the last master of making Santoor in the valley.
His workshop at Zaina Kadal in the heart of the old city is not only the last symbol of Santoor making but also a witness to the journey of the instrument from its heyday to the decline of late.
The artistic legacy of this expert master of making traditional musical instruments of Kashmir spans eight generations. But Zaz says he is the last surviving artist with no takers for the art.
For years, Zaz's handmade Santoors have been played by the country's renowned musicians, the late Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Pandit Bhajan Sopori. His Santoors have also been introduced internationally. In recognition of his services, Zaz was awarded one of India's highest civilian awards, the Padma Shri, in 2022.
Zaz said that he learned the art of making Santoors from his grandfather and father and later he succeeded in making his own identity by adopting this profession.
“My ancestors not only taught me how to make instruments, but also how to listen to the sound of wood, air and hands,” he said.
Making santoor is an art of patience and perseverance. It starts with the right choice of wood, which must be at least five years old. It is then hollowed out to improve resonance followed by attachment of the strings, which are then played with specially-carved mallets by the artist.
Zaz said that although his ancestors made almost all the instruments used in classical music, the instrument that brought the Zaz family at the centre of the art is the Santoor.
The Santoor is initially attributed to Persia (Iran), which later reached the valley through Central Asia and other regions. This instrument has acquired a special identity in Kashmir and has become an important part of Sufi poetry and traditional music.
Despite the changing trends of traditional music and the rapid technological advances in music, Zaz holds his ground to keep this tradition of Kashmiri music alive till his last breath.
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