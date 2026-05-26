ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Last Of The Herbalists: Kashmir Man Offers Traditional Ways To Treat Puerperal Wind Syndrome Amid Pharma Onslaught

Srinagar: Amid an alarming increase in the Caesarean sections(C-sections) among pregnant women and an onslaught of pharmaceuticals, a man in the heart of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir is keeping alive a nearly two hundred-year-old tradition of selling postpartum utility medicinal herbs, locally known as 'Loase Gaase'.

Even in today's scientific era, the centuries-old traditional 'Loase Gaase' used by new mothers after childbirth to treat puerperal wind syndrome retains its importance and efficacy. While medical science has made considerable progress, the medicinal herbs have retained their identity.

Medicinal herbs on display at Ghulam Rasool Wani's shop in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The Nearly 200-Year-Old Legacy

Ghulam Rasool Wani, who runs the old shop in the heart of Srinagar city, is keeping the tradition alive amid an onslaught of pharmaceuticals. Wani is the third generation of his family dealing with medicinal herbs at his nearly two centuries old shop, apart from rare herbs, which are helpful in the recovery of women after childbirth.

According to Wani, the collection of 15 medicinal herbs used by new mothers for postpartum pain relief management consists of 6 local and 9 foreign herbs. These include Kashmiri 'Pamba Chalan', 'Wanan Babar', 'Mari Sath', 'Gyu Theer', 'Kala Vath', 'Gola Kesu', 'Hand Gulabi Phul' and 'Mad-e-Sakar' among other herbal ingredients.

Ghulam Rasool Wani outside his shop dealing in medicinal herbs in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

These herbs are boiled in water which the new mothers bathe with post delivery. Traditionally, women who undergo normal delivery are bathed for the first 7 days and then after 40 days. Women undergoing C-section are bathed with 'Loase Gaase' once after 40 days.

Wani claimed that these herbs are used not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in other parts of the country and even abroad, he said, is a reflection of the growing interest in natural and traditional health care methods and at a time when modern medicine dominates maternity care.