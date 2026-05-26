The Last Of The Herbalists: Kashmir Man Offers Traditional Ways To Treat Puerperal Wind Syndrome Amid Pharma Onslaught
Ghulam Rasool Wani is the third generation dealing with medicinal herbs used by new mothers to treat postpartum disorders, reports Parvez Ud Din.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid an alarming increase in the Caesarean sections(C-sections) among pregnant women and an onslaught of pharmaceuticals, a man in the heart of Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir is keeping alive a nearly two hundred-year-old tradition of selling postpartum utility medicinal herbs, locally known as 'Loase Gaase'.
Even in today's scientific era, the centuries-old traditional 'Loase Gaase' used by new mothers after childbirth to treat puerperal wind syndrome retains its importance and efficacy. While medical science has made considerable progress, the medicinal herbs have retained their identity.
The Nearly 200-Year-Old Legacy
Ghulam Rasool Wani, who runs the old shop in the heart of Srinagar city, is keeping the tradition alive amid an onslaught of pharmaceuticals. Wani is the third generation of his family dealing with medicinal herbs at his nearly two centuries old shop, apart from rare herbs, which are helpful in the recovery of women after childbirth.
According to Wani, the collection of 15 medicinal herbs used by new mothers for postpartum pain relief management consists of 6 local and 9 foreign herbs. These include Kashmiri 'Pamba Chalan', 'Wanan Babar', 'Mari Sath', 'Gyu Theer', 'Kala Vath', 'Gola Kesu', 'Hand Gulabi Phul' and 'Mad-e-Sakar' among other herbal ingredients.
These herbs are boiled in water which the new mothers bathe with post delivery. Traditionally, women who undergo normal delivery are bathed for the first 7 days and then after 40 days. Women undergoing C-section are bathed with 'Loase Gaase' once after 40 days.
Wani claimed that these herbs are used not only in Jammu and Kashmir but also in other parts of the country and even abroad, he said, is a reflection of the growing interest in natural and traditional health care methods and at a time when modern medicine dominates maternity care.
Significance
The Greek treatment plays an important role in cleansing the body, relieving post-delivery pain, improving the body's circulation and also helps in overall recovery.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Dr Abrar, Senior Medical Officer in the Department of AYUSH said that the use of these medicinal herbs is very beneficial and effective for health.
“No such research has come out regarding this ancient method of treatment which claims that it is harmful to health in any way,” he quipped. Dr Abrar said that in addition to bathing, the ingredients found in the medicinal herbs also have their own special uses as a syrup besides their utility in making various medicines.
Puerperal Wind Syndrome And The Science Behind Traditional Therapy
According to the US government's National Institutes Of Health, new mothers in the postpartum period often experience musculoskeletal disorders and pain, impacting their ability to care for themselves and their infants. Conventional treatments have limitations, prompting interest in alternative options like herbal medicine, a study by the NIH said.
A research by the NIH, which studied 652 patients found that herbal medicine supports the improvement in pain, other systemic symptoms, and the quality of life of patients with puerperal wind syndrome.
“Moreover, no serious side effects were observed; therefore, herbal medicines appear to be safe. It can be the preferred treatment option for puerperal wind syndrome, which is currently managed symptomatically,” the study said.
Back in Kashmir, the valley is rich in natural beauty with its forests home to countless varieties of herbs that prove to be effective medicines for various diseases.
The use of 'Loase Gaase' in the modern era stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of the region where, apart from physical healing, it is also deeply connected to age-old traditions and beliefs passed down through generations.
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