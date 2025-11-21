ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Japanese Fruit Cultivation, A New Agricultural Trend In Himachal Pradesh

Horticulture owner Madanlal says, "Previously, traditional crops like wheat and corn were grown on our farms. However, since we started growing Japanese fruit, the income has improved significantly. We could have also grown apples and pomegranates, but the high cost of pesticides, fertilizers, and sprays on both crops results in low profits. Therefore, I chose Japanese persimmon fruit as an alternative. These are fetching prices ranging from 120 to 180 rupees per kg in the market."

This fruit is fetching good prices in the market. Madanlal, a resident of Khokhan village in Kullu district, cultivated Japanese persimmon fruit plants in his fields with the help of the Horticulture Department and is now earning good profits from his Japanese fruit production.

Kullu: While the hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh are known for apple production, gardeners in cooler regions are now showing interest in cultivating Japanese fruit - persimmon. The low-cost, high-profit Japanese fruit is becoming a favourite among gardeners in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

Meanwhile, Yograj Thakur, a gardener in the Gadsa Valley, says, "I had previously cultivated a pomegranate orchard. However, due to the changing weather patterns, the pomegranate crop was affected by various diseases. To save the crop, we had to spray pesticides five to ten times. Pomegranates were selling for Rs. 60 to RS. 100 per kilogram in the market. Now, we have cut down the pomegranate trees and cultivated a Japanese fruit orchard.

Japanese fruit remains on the trees from November to December, and as the last fruit of the season, it fetches good prices in the market. Japanese fruit trees require neither pesticides nor unnecessary fertilizer. Therefore, Japanese fruit provides a good income at a low cost."

Japanese fruit cultivation in the Kullu district initially spread over 200 hectares until 2023. However, by 2025, this area doubled and now covers 404 hectares. Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department is experiencing a growing demand for Japanese fruit plants, and gardeners are also purchasing them from outside nurseries.

According to the Horticulture Department, the planting season for Japanese fruit plants begins in January. This year, a target production of 1,400 metric tons of Japanese fruit has been set in the Kullu district. The Japanese fruit crop has been arriving in the vegetable markets of the Kullu district since September, and it is currently fetching good prices.

Persimmon: The Japanese Fruit Driving A New Agricultural Trend In Himachal Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

The state government provides a subsidy of Rs. 62,500 per hectare for Japanese fruit production. In addition, farmers are provided with a 50 per cent power subsidy on tillers and power sprayers. An 80 per cent subsidy is also provided on nets to protect against birds and hailstorms.

In 2019-20, 297 metric tons of Japanese fruits were produced in the Kullu region, 185 metric tons in Naggar, 324 metric tons in Banjar, 11 metric tons in Ani, and Nirmand produced 22 metric tons of Japanese fruit. In 2020-21, the Kullu division produced 275 metric tons, Naggar 154 metric tons, Banjar 260 metric tons, Ani 2 metric tons, and Nirmand 11 metric tons.

The production of Japanese fruit in the Kullu district was 1250 metric tons in 2023-24, while this year the target production is 1406 metric tons. Neither excessive medicines nor pesticides are used for this fruit, making it very safe for health. It just needs to be protected from birds, and for this, gardeners spread a mesh net over the plants."