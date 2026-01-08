ETV Bharat / offbeat

Kakti, The Himalayan Village With One House In Himachal's Lahaul Spiti

Balkrishna Sharma

Lahaul Spiti: Can you imagine a village with a single house in a remote land? Such a village actually exists in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh. Kakti village in Kaza Panchayat of Lahaul Spiti district is surrounded by towering, barren mountains. Just below the foothills of these mountains lie lush vegetable fields and a few small trees acting as a fence for the fields.

At the foot of the mountains is a 100-year-old mud house with tiny doors. The residents work in the fields and care for their livestock. There's no sign of any human habitation around.

The Spiti Valley headquarters is located in Kaza at a distance of 10 km from Kakti. The lone family here has been living here on their ancestral land for many years. The residents comprise two brothers and the family of the elder one. The younger brother, Kalzang Takpa is a lama and currently serves at a Buddhist monastery in Kaza. He became a Buddhist monk following the family tradition.

His elder brother, Tsering Namgyal lives at home with his wife Ringzin Uden. Tsering's eldest son, Sonam Chopel is also a lama and currently studies at the Chauntra Buddhist Temple on the border of Kangra and Mandi districts. Their second child, Nawang Gyalson is a special child and the third, Nawang Kunga runs a taxi.

This family represents the fifth generation of their lineage. The family is supported by farming on 15 bighas of land. Lahaul-Spiti is cut off from the rest of the world during the winters forcing most of the people to migrate to Kullu-Manali and Mandi. But Tsering's family refuses to migrate, no matter the circumstances.

Tsering disclosed, “We love the Spiti Valley and have never considered migrating. We enjoy the rural environment and don't like the crowds of the cities. During the winters, we sometimes go to Rewalsar in Mandi district or Nainital in Uttarakhand, but after a while we come back to our village. Our generations have lived here. If someone falls ill, the government provides assistance with helicopters or other means, but to date, no such situation has arisen that could threaten anyone's life. So leaving is out of the question.”

He said that the farming will begin again in April and the family will once again cultivate 15 bighas of land. “We were born here and are well acquainted with the conditions here," he said.

Made of mud and stone, Tsering's traditional house is a classic example of Himalayan architecture. It stays naturally cool in the summers while trapping heat inside during the winter. Even when the outside temperature drops to minus 20 degrees Celsius, it provides a safe and relatively warm shelter for the family.