From Asthma Patient To Squash Icon: The Inspiring Story Of Surbhi Misra
Surbhi took to building India's next squash star after an injury put her out of the competition
Published : March 6, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
By Aditya Atreya
Jaipur: Surbhi Misra, a resident of Jaipur, had difficulty breathing as a child, but she turned it into her strength by sheer grit and courage. Doctors had advised her to engage in sports to overcome her illness, after which Surbhi tried her hand at various sports. Struggling with a serious illness like asthma, she finally embraced the fast-paced and challenging sport of squash.
She achieved many milestones in squash, having brought glory to the country and state internationally. As International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8, Surbhi stands out as one to showcase that physical limitations and a serious illness like asthma can be overcome with courage and conviction. Surbhi didn't give up. Instead of giving up, she redefined her limits, setting new benchmarks in sports.
Surbhi began playing squash at the age of 12.
At the age of 13, she won her first bronze medal in the junior category. At the age of 14, she represented India Under-19 and became the Junior National Champion. She joined the senior category in 2011. She also played in the Commonwealth and Asian Games.
Surbhi says that squash changed her life. She represented India in numerous international competitions and, through sheer hard work, secured a place in the world rankings.
She retired due to injury. After that, she started coaching in 2013. She is now training young athletes—particularly female players—at the Squash Academy located within the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Her objective is to encourage as many young women as possible to engage in sports, thereby empowering them to become self-reliant and strong. Surbhi asserts that with unwavering determination and hard work, any goal can be achieved.
Today, she is preparing new players. She says her goal is to involve more girls in the sport and make them self-reliant.
Surbhi says, "If you have courage and passion, no illness or challenge can stop you. I want girls to step forward and carve out an identity for themselves through sports."
Today, Surbhi Misra is not merely a successful athlete; she serves as an inspiration to hundreds of young women, teaching them how to take flight and pursue their dreams. Surbhi Misra has previously served as the coach for both the Indian Women's and Junior Squash teams.
(This story is one of many in the Women's Day special campaign by ETV Bharat, spotlighting women of impact)
