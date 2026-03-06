ETV Bharat / offbeat

From Asthma Patient To Squash Icon: The Inspiring Story Of Surbhi Misra

By Aditya Atreya

Jaipur: Surbhi Misra, a resident of Jaipur, had difficulty breathing as a child, but she turned it into her strength by sheer grit and courage. Doctors had advised her to engage in sports to overcome her illness, after which Surbhi tried her hand at various sports. Struggling with a serious illness like asthma, she finally embraced the fast-paced and challenging sport of squash.

She achieved many milestones in squash, having brought glory to the country and state internationally. As International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8, Surbhi stands out as one to showcase that physical limitations and a serious illness like asthma can be overcome with courage and conviction. Surbhi didn't give up. Instead of giving up, she redefined her limits, setting new benchmarks in sports.

Surbhi began playing squash at the age of 12.

The Inspiring Story Of Surbhi Misra Battling Asthma To Become An International Squash Icon (ETV Bharat)

At the age of 13, she won her first bronze medal in the junior category. At the age of 14, she represented India Under-19 and became the Junior National Champion. She joined the senior category in 2011. She also played in the Commonwealth and Asian Games.