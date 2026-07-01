ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Hands That Carve Lord Jagannath: The Inspiring Journey Of Odisha's Idol Maker Chintamani Maharana

Bhubaneswar: Chintamani Maharana used to dabble in arts and crafts as a kid, and painting Lord Jagannath was probably his favourite. Years later, pursuing the same love and passion, he has turned into a master craftsman whose workshop at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar infuses life into the life-giver, protector and saviour -the all-pervasive Lord Jagannath - painstakingly carved into wood in myriad sizes and colours.

Born in Pariorada village of Khordha district’s Tangi region, Chintamani inherited a family legacy of woodwork. But with time, sculpting the divine form of Lord Jagannath into wood became his life’s calling. Today, idols crafted by him are worshipped in dozens of temples across Bhubaneswar and have found their way into homes and temples throughout India, as well as countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. His craftsmanship has earned him immense respect among devotees and temple authorities alike.

The Holy Trinity carved at Maharana's workshop (ETV Bharat)

Chintamani recalls how he was dissuaded by his family from shaping idols. “They used to tell me that such work would bring hardship and financial struggles. But my heart refused to let go of the dream. I was determined to carve the divine form and made it my life’s mission,” says Chintamani.

During his school days, he stayed at his maternal uncle’s home in Puri. Watching chariot-making on the Grand Road was mesmerising to him. So, he decided to learn the artistry of idol-making from his cousins, Kahnu Maharana and Fakir Maharana.

For nearly a decade, he immersed himself in mastering every detail of the sacred craft. Slowly, he dedicated himself to sculpting various forms of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan.

“For me, idol-making has never been just craftsmanship. I feel Lord Jagannath himself guides my hands when I carve His form. I feel His presence beside me. The joy and peace I experience while shaping His wooden image cannot be expressed in words,” says Chintamani.