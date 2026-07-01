The Hands That Carve Lord Jagannath: The Inspiring Journey Of Odisha's Idol Maker Chintamani Maharana
The artist has dedicated his life to Lord Jagannath, carving and preserving an ancient tradition while inspiring devotion across India and beyond, Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Chintamani Maharana used to dabble in arts and crafts as a kid, and painting Lord Jagannath was probably his favourite. Years later, pursuing the same love and passion, he has turned into a master craftsman whose workshop at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar infuses life into the life-giver, protector and saviour -the all-pervasive Lord Jagannath - painstakingly carved into wood in myriad sizes and colours.
Born in Pariorada village of Khordha district’s Tangi region, Chintamani inherited a family legacy of woodwork. But with time, sculpting the divine form of Lord Jagannath into wood became his life’s calling. Today, idols crafted by him are worshipped in dozens of temples across Bhubaneswar and have found their way into homes and temples throughout India, as well as countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. His craftsmanship has earned him immense respect among devotees and temple authorities alike.
Chintamani recalls how he was dissuaded by his family from shaping idols. “They used to tell me that such work would bring hardship and financial struggles. But my heart refused to let go of the dream. I was determined to carve the divine form and made it my life’s mission,” says Chintamani.
During his school days, he stayed at his maternal uncle’s home in Puri. Watching chariot-making on the Grand Road was mesmerising to him. So, he decided to learn the artistry of idol-making from his cousins, Kahnu Maharana and Fakir Maharana.
For nearly a decade, he immersed himself in mastering every detail of the sacred craft. Slowly, he dedicated himself to sculpting various forms of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan.
“For me, idol-making has never been just craftsmanship. I feel Lord Jagannath himself guides my hands when I carve His form. I feel His presence beside me. The joy and peace I experience while shaping His wooden image cannot be expressed in words,” says Chintamani.
That profound faith continues to guide every piece he creates. For the past 20 years, Chintamani has been running the Shree Jagannath Handicraft Centre near Baramunda Jagannath Temple. His father, brothers, brother-in-law and several skilled artisans work alongside him. Together, they create idols ranging from tiny one-inch collectibles to majestic six-foot ‘Daru Vigrahas’ carved entirely from neem wood.
“We get orders from Odisha and other states. Devotees from countries like China, the United States and the United Kingdom have also sought handcrafted idols from us. In the past 26 years, we have carved over 100,000 wooden idols,” informs Chintamani.
However, when commissioned to build ‘Daru Vigrahas’ (wooden idols of the Trinity) for temples, he has to follow the sacred rituals. The artisans remain secluded inside a room illuminated only by an ever-burning lamp, wear fresh ceremonial clothing, observe strict spiritual discipline and complete the idols within 21 days. “It is all possible because Lord Vishwakarma guides us,” Chintamani says.
At his workshop, even damaged deities are restored. Devotee Mousumi Samal recalls bringing a 30-year-old Jagannath idol that had been accidentally damaged. Chintamani restored it. Since then, she has become associated with the workshop, helping repaint and decorate idols brought in by devotees.
Another devotee, Shraddha Shephalika, says she initially visited for a small repair but gradually found herself drawn into serving Lord Jagannath through the workshop’s activities.
Similarly, for Meenakshi Das, the workshop became a place that she visited annually during Snana Purnima. “The restoration moved me, and since then, every year between Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra, I hand over my beloved idol to him for its ceremonial restoration,” she says.
Chintamani Maharana dreams of establishing a monastery dedicated to preserving the rituals, discipline and sacred traditions associated with Lord Jagannath’s wooden idols. “If the government supports me, I would love to introduce Jagannath culture to an even wider audience while ensuring that this centuries-old heritage continues to inspire future generations,” he says.
Every day, Chintamani’s workshop witnesses blocks of timber being transformed into idols amid the fragrance of neem. As the rhythm of carving tools reverberates, every piece of wood is shaped into idols that are worshipped with faith for years.
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