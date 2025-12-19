The Incredible Rise Of Vijayawada’s Pothina Pravallika: From A Curious Child To A Power Weightlifter
Published : December 19, 2025 at 10:00 PM IST
Vijayawada: Pothina Pravallika’s rise as a power weightlifter began with her childhood visits to the sports ground with her father in Jaggayyapet, NTR district. Today, that childhood curiosity has evolved into a successful athletic career and a growing collection of medals.
Her achievements speak volumes even at this young age. Pravallika won the State Strong Woman contest in 2021 and has clinched medals at national-level competitions held in Hyderabad, Kerala and other places.
So far, she has won 30 medals in the sub-junior category, six gold medals at the national level and 30 medals at the district level. In addition, she has secured three medals in the Strong Woman category, taking her overall tally to more than 70 medals.
Pravallika’s sporting journey began in her fourth grade. While watching athletes receive accolades and appreciation for their performances, she was inspired to achieve similar recognition. Her father, Narasimha Rao, recognised the spark in her daughter and arranged for professional training early in her career to have a solid foundation.
Her father, who supports a family of three daughters on a modest income, has refused to let financial stress stand in the way of her career. By taking out loans to fund her travel to various outstation competitions, Rao demonstrated a firm commitment to the fact that gender should never limit a child's access to opportunity.
At present, Pravallika is a BBA student at a private college in Vijayawada. Interestingly, Narasimha Rao himself was an accomplished athlete who had won gold medals in athletics. Due to poor financial conditions at that time, he had to give up sports.
Pravallika says, “My biggest motivation is to fulfil my father’s unfulfilled dreams.” Pravallika’s career took a decisive turn when her Physical Education Teacher, Venkateshwarlu, observed that her physique was ideally suited for power weightlifting. Acting on his advice, she shifted her focus and began intensive training. Since then, there has been no looking back. With hours of disciplined practice every day, she emerged as a strong contender in every competition she entered.
Power weightlifting demands strict discipline, a special diet and continuous training, all of which involve significant expenses. Physical Education Trainer Venkateshwarlu feels that if the government extends support to Pravallika, who is already shining at the national level, she has the potential to bring many more medals to the state and the country.
Pravallika firmly believes that hard work, determination and family support can make the impossible possible. As she continues her journey with unwavering focus, there is growing hope that this young athlete from Vijayawada will soon raise the national flag on international platforms as well.