The Incredible Rise Of Vijayawada’s Pothina Pravallika: From A Curious Child To A Power Weightlifter

Vijayawada: Pothina Pravallika’s rise as a power weightlifter began with her childhood visits to the sports ground with her father in Jaggayyapet, NTR district. Today, that childhood curiosity has evolved into a successful athletic career and a growing collection of medals.

Her achievements speak volumes even at this young age. Pravallika won the State Strong Woman contest in 2021 and has clinched medals at national-level competitions held in Hyderabad, Kerala and other places.

So far, she has won 30 medals in the sub-junior category, six gold medals at the national level and 30 medals at the district level. In addition, she has secured three medals in the Strong Woman category, taking her overall tally to more than 70 medals.

Pravallika’s sporting journey began in her fourth grade. While watching athletes receive accolades and appreciation for their performances, she was inspired to achieve similar recognition. Her father, Narasimha Rao, recognised the spark in her daughter and arranged for professional training early in her career to have a solid foundation.

Her father, who supports a family of three daughters on a modest income, has refused to let financial stress stand in the way of her career. By taking out loans to fund her travel to various outstation competitions, Rao demonstrated a firm commitment to the fact that gender should never limit a child's access to opportunity.